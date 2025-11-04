Mavericks taking tough hit in latest NBA power rankings
The Dallas Mavericks are struggling to start the season, especially when it comes to the frontcourt.
The team has been decimated by injuries, which is why NBA.com writer John Schuhmann placed the Mavs at No. 22 in his latest power rankings, three spots lower than the previous week.
"Daniel Gafford made his season debut on Saturday, but not before Dereck Lively II and Anthony Davis were lost to injuries. The Mavs’ big lineups haven’t been so big, and their only wins have come against Toronto and Indiana," Schuhmann wrote.
"The team that was supposed to dominate inside has ranked last in offensive rebounding percentage and been outscored by 12.3 points per game (the league’s biggest discrepancy) in the restricted area. The two biggest restricted-area differentials in any game this season are Spurs-Mavs (50-12) in Week 1 and Pistons-Mavs (52-14) on Saturday."
READ MORE: Mavericks' 2011 NBA Champion impressed with one specific aspect of Cooper Flagg
Mavs injuries costing them early in season
The only teams lower than the Mavs in the power rankings are the Phoenix Suns, Charlotte Hornets, Indiana Pacers, Sacramento Kings, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, and New Orleans Pelicans.
While the Mavs have struggled to stay healthy, they have figured out a way to make the most out of a bad situation. Their shooting has improved as they have gone towards smaller lineups.
"The injuries to the bigs have allowed the Mavs to add some shooting to their starting lineup. Max Christie has started the last three games and is now 16-for-32 (50%) from beyond the arc, ranking second with 11 corner 3-pointers. The Mavs have scored 22.4 more points per 100 possessions with Christie on the floor (111.1) than they have with him on the bench (88.7)," Schuhmann wrote.
The Mavs will hope to get things back on track beginning with tonight's game against the Lone Star State rival Houston Rockets at 7 p.m. CT.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis headline Mavericks injury report vs. Rockets
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter