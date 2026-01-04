3 overreactions as Dallas Mavericks end four-game losing streak with win over Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks were back at home on Saturday night against the Houston Rockets as they looked to break a four-game losing streak. They had already beaten the Rockets once this season, but Houston sat a few important players since it was the second night of the back-to-back last time.

Houston entered the game fully healthy. That would change just about a minute into the game, as Alperen Sengun went down with an ankle injury and wouldn't return. That didn't stop the Rockets from roaring out to a big lead, as the Mavericks decided to start the game without a point guard for some ungodly reason, so the Rockets were up 11-2 just 2:39 into the game. A few minutes later, and they were up by 10 as Kevin Durant got out to a HOT start.

And then, once Jason Kidd realized what everyone knows, which is that a point guard still matters, the Mavericks started to scratch and claw their way back in the game. It also helps that Anthony Davis moved back to center, the position he belongs in, and he had 12 points in five minutes, which helped the Mavs get back within six by the end of the first.

The second quarter was all Mavericks, as they outscored Houston 32-19. This was a big quarter for Naji Marshall, who scored eight points in the frame, but it also helped that Ryan Nembhard was setting the platter for everyone. Tari Eason actually had a productive quarter, putting up 7 points, but he was about it. And because of that quarter, the Mavericks led 57-50 at halftime.

After leading by 7 at the break, and despite knowing Sengun would be out for the rest of the game, the Mavericks still went with a double-big, no point guard lineup. And the Rockets would cut the lead to one because of it. And then, Brandon Williams checked in the game, and the lead instantly swelled to 13. It's not rocket science, but it is science against the Rockets. And that science had the Mavericks leading 87-75 at the end of the third.

The Mavericks built the lead up to 17 to start the fourth quarter with some threes from Max Christie, who had another impressive performance, and Klay Thompson. The Rockets would chip away a little bit, and it would be a 10-point game with a little less than five minutes to go after back-to-back baskets from Jabari Smith Jr. and Kevin Durant.

The game should've ended when Houston had what felt like five chances to score, but Anthony Davis swatted away a shot at the rim, which sent the ball going the other way, and Klay Thompson pushed the lead to 11 with a three. However, a minute later, the Rockets had cut the lead to five. But the Mavericks would still go on to win 110-104.

Anthony Davis had a strong first half, which pushed him to an outing of 26 points, 12 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Max Christie was right behind him with 24 points on an efficient 10/13 shooting. That helped them overcome 34 points from Kevin Durant.

Here are three overreactions from Saturday's win.

1. Never Play Without a Point Guard Again

I understand wanting to put your five best players on the floor, but there has to be someone who can give them the ball. You'd think a former point guard, Jason Kidd, would recognize the importance of a point guard in the lineup. In the first half, once they finally decided to put a point guard in the lineup, they were +16 in those minutes. Never show me a lineup without a point guard again.

2. Max Christie Needs to Continue Doing Whatever He's Doing

Jason Kidd challenged Max Christie ahead of the game to be more aggressive, especially when taking more threes. He wants him to take 10 threes a game, and while that didn't happen in this game, he's been noticeably more aggressive recently. He had a dunk in the third quarter that felt like an out-of-body experience. Christie would finish this game with 24 points on 10/13 shooting and 4/6 from three, and Jason Kidd may challenge him even more if this is going to be the result.

3. D'Angelo Russell Can't Be a Maverick Much Longer

This was D'Angelo Russell's third straight DNP. One of them was from an "illness," but he's had four separate illnesses this season. Since December 12th, which is a span of 11 games, Russell has played just 32 minutes, scoring 20 points. It's clear that Jason Kidd doesn't trust him at all, and I don't blame him. The signing didn't make much sense to begin with, considering Russell was coming off his worst season in the NBA and had clearly lost some athleticism. It wouldn't be surprising to see Russell ask for a chance of scenery soon, if a team is even crazy enough to want him.

