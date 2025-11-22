3 overreactions as Mavericks escape with close win over Pelicans

The Dallas Mavericks hosted the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night in NBA Cup action, hoping to avoid a second loss to the Pelicans this year. New Orleans only has three wins this year, and one of them was against the Mavericks, which is when many fans started to realize this team is just going to struggle.

It didn't help that the Pelicans dominated the first half of this game, leading 63-49. Dallas was just getting torched in the paint, which isn't what you want to hear with Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II patrolling the middle. Trey Murphy III was also getting to the free-throw line consistently.

But a strong third quarter got the Mavs back in it, and even gave them a lead. It was a 15-2 run that put the Mavs up by four, with a dunk from Cooper Flagg giving them the lead to begin with. But New Orleans wouldn't go away, as Zion Williamson started to assert himself more in the offense, and this game went into the 4th quarter tied.

It looked like P.J. Washington would lead them to the finish line, as he had a poster dunk over Yves Missi and a contested corner three to put the Mavs in front, but they could never separate by more than a few points. But the lead flip-flopped and tied a few times, even as Cooper Flagg converted a tough and-one through contact from Derik Queen to put them up by one with a little more than two minutes remaining, but Zion Williamson answered with an and-one of his own on the next sequence.

Williamson pushed the lead to four with free throws on the next sequence, but the Mavericks answered with a tough bank shot from Cooper Flagg, and then Naji Marshall hit a three at the top of the key with about 30 seconds remaining to give them a one-point lead. Jeremiah Fears air-balled a three, and it was the free-throw game from there. Max Christie made both, and the Pelicans missed two threes on the other end, giving the Mavs a 118-115 win.

Here are three overreactions from Friday's win.

READ MORE: Trade rumors heating up as Dallas Mavericks could make major move after awful start

1. News Flash: The Mavericks Are a Bad Basketball Team

Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) controls the ball in front of New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) during the first quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

They've already lost to the Pelicans once this year, so I don't know what I expected. Even with a win, fighting to the bitter end with the New Orleans Pelicans isn't ideal. Especially when they gave up two threes in the final ten seconds with a chance to tie. New Orleans may have missed both, but that's a sign of a bad basketball team.

2. Spectacular Rookies Shine

Nov 21, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's hard not to feel good about the future of the NBA with the way the rookies played in this game, as Cooper Flagg (29 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists), Derik Queen (20 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds), and Jeremiah Fears (21 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals) all looked really good in this game. Maybe it's a case of bad teams beating up on other bad teams, but the performances by the young men were really encouraging.

3. Naji Marshall Beefing With His Former Team is Great

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) reacts to making a basket against the New York Knicks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

There hasn't been a lot to enjoy about the Dallas Mavericks this year. Naji Marshall getting into it with his former team was enjoyable. He and Jeremiah Fears got into it a few times, leading to a technical foul in a clutch moment in New Orleans' favor. And then they had to be separated again after the buzzer. A rookie not backing down is great, but Naji Marshall wanting all of the smoke is always enjoyable.

READ MORE: NBA makes announcement about controversial ending in Mavericks-Knicks

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News