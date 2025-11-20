NBA makes announcement about controversial ending in Mavericks-Knicks

The Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, falling 113-111. Dallas led for most of the fourth quarter, as the Knicks didn't regain the lead until there was 1:03 remaining in the game. And the last minute was absolute chaos: the Knicks missed five free throws, the Mavericks missed one, and Brandon Williams had a chance to tie with a well-executed play that got him the ball moving full speed downhill.

Williams made the tough layup in the final second, but he was called for an offensive foul for hooking Landry Shamet with his left arm. Was it a hook? Yes. Was it a carzy call in the moment? Also yes. But Mavericks fans were a little outraged by the fact that Shamet wasn't called for a slight shove on Williams.

The NBA releases a Last 2 Minute Report for close games, and they released it on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, the hook was the correct call. But the big question is whether or not Shamet's contact should've been called. The NBA didn't even comment on it, not even saying it was a correct no-call. There was apparently not enough contact by Shamet to have it even be worth discussing.

BRANDON WILLIAMS' CLUTCH BUCKET IS RULED AN OFFENSIVE FOUL.



KNICKS WIN IN DALLAS 😳 pic.twitter.com/JDw9nGSxe8 — ESPN (@espn) November 20, 2025

This loss dropped the Mavs to 4-12 on the season, and it was the most recent in a long string of close losses. They lost in double overtime to the LA Clippers last Friday, stormed back against the Phoenix Suns late before losing that game, and blew a 13-point fourth quarter lead to the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.

Considering the Mavericks didn't have Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, or Kyrie Irving, it was a valiant effort against the Knicks, but the Knicks entered the game having yet to win on the road. That changed, but it took some wacky things to accomplish it.

Nov 19, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Brandon Williams (10) drives to the basket past New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) and is called for an offensive foul at the end of the fourth quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Knicks beat Mavericks due to controversial call

This Loss Changes Nothing for the Mavericks

Even if the Mavericks had won this game, they were still facing a steep mountain to climb themselves back into the postseason race. As of Thursday afternoon, they're already two games back if 10th place in the West for the final Play-In spot, and they're 6.5 games back from 6th of the final guaranteed playoff spot.

A win changes nothing for the long-term outlook of the franchise. They only have control over their 2026 first-round pick, which is shaping up to be a legendary draft, until 2031. The best interest of the franchise likely revolves around landing a high pick in this draft and building around them in Cooper Flagg.

READ MORE: Mavericks deliver tough season-ending update on failed Nico Harrison signing

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News