NBA makes announcement about controversial ending in Mavericks-Knicks
In this story:
The Dallas Mavericks lost a heartbreaker to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, falling 113-111. Dallas led for most of the fourth quarter, as the Knicks didn't regain the lead until there was 1:03 remaining in the game. And the last minute was absolute chaos: the Knicks missed five free throws, the Mavericks missed one, and Brandon Williams had a chance to tie with a well-executed play that got him the ball moving full speed downhill.
Williams made the tough layup in the final second, but he was called for an offensive foul for hooking Landry Shamet with his left arm. Was it a hook? Yes. Was it a carzy call in the moment? Also yes. But Mavericks fans were a little outraged by the fact that Shamet wasn't called for a slight shove on Williams.
The NBA releases a Last 2 Minute Report for close games, and they released it on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, the hook was the correct call. But the big question is whether or not Shamet's contact should've been called. The NBA didn't even comment on it, not even saying it was a correct no-call. There was apparently not enough contact by Shamet to have it even be worth discussing.
This loss dropped the Mavs to 4-12 on the season, and it was the most recent in a long string of close losses. They lost in double overtime to the LA Clippers last Friday, stormed back against the Phoenix Suns late before losing that game, and blew a 13-point fourth quarter lead to the Milwaukee Bucks last Monday.
Considering the Mavericks didn't have Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis, or Kyrie Irving, it was a valiant effort against the Knicks, but the Knicks entered the game having yet to win on the road. That changed, but it took some wacky things to accomplish it.
READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Knicks beat Mavericks due to controversial call
This Loss Changes Nothing for the Mavericks
Even if the Mavericks had won this game, they were still facing a steep mountain to climb themselves back into the postseason race. As of Thursday afternoon, they're already two games back if 10th place in the West for the final Play-In spot, and they're 6.5 games back from 6th of the final guaranteed playoff spot.
A win changes nothing for the long-term outlook of the franchise. They only have control over their 2026 first-round pick, which is shaping up to be a legendary draft, until 2031. The best interest of the franchise likely revolves around landing a high pick in this draft and building around them in Cooper Flagg.
READ MORE: Mavericks deliver tough season-ending update on failed Nico Harrison signing
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter
More Dallas Mavericks News
Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNGFollow EasyVeazeyNG