3 overreactions as struggling Clippers outlast Mavericks in double overtime

The Dallas Mavericks played the LA Clippers at home on Friday night for NBA Cup action, with both teams entering this game with major struggles. There was one win combined between the two teams in the month of November entering the game. So this was a good chance for the Mavs to get another win on the board.

Except that quickly became unrealistic, at least at first glance. The Clippers roared out to a 15-point lead in the first nine minutes of the game. A mini Klay Thompson and D'Angelo Russell revival gave the Mavericks the lead for all of about four minutes in the second quarter, but the Clippers would regain control again with an 18-2 run.

Dallas would occasionally bring the lead down to around four or five points, as players like Naji Marshall were really fighting hard in this matchup. But the Clippers had Bogdan Bogdanovic go for a season high in points to match.

Finally, the Mavericks went on a run late, as they did on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns, and an 11-0 run tied the game with about 3 minutes remaining. D'Angelo Russell would keep the Mavericks tied as the Clippers would score, and that was enough to send the game into overtime tied at 114.

The Mavericks gained their second lead of the night on their second offensive possession in overtime, as Naji Marshall got the transition look off a steal from Daniel Gafford and laid it in on the other end. Ivica Zubac split a pair of free throws before finally making their first field goal of overtime with a tip-in from a James Harden miss with about two minutes remaining. Cooper Flagg put the Mavs back in front on the next possession, but Harden answered with a three.

D'Angelo Russell split a pair of free throws, but Naji Marshall gave the Mavs the lead with 35.3 seconds remaining at the line. James Harden, deciding to go for a 2-for-1, nailed a logo three just a few seconds into the shot clock, and that gave the Clips another two-point lead. Cooper Flagg tied the game by going right at Nicolas Batum, with just a little more than 20 seconds left. Daniel Gafford blocked a potential game-winner by Harden, which was initially called goaltending, and that sent the game to double overtime.

The Clippers scored the first six points of double overtime, outscored the Mavs 10-4 overall, and LA would go on to win 133-127.

James Harden had a triple-double with 41 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, which was the first 40-point triple-double in Clippers history. Ivica Zubac had a big game as well with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

Naji Marshall and D'Angelo Russell led with Mavs with 28 points each, while Cooper Flagg had 16 points.

Here are three overreactions from Friday's loss.

1. Caleb Martin Might be the Worst Player in the NBA

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Caleb Martin (16) makes a three point shot against the Indiana Pacers during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

If there is someone with a worse points per dollar paid player in the NBA, I'm not sure who it is. The fact that Caleb Martin was the return for Quentin Grimes was a fireable offense in its own right for Nico Harrison, and it somehow wasn't he worst trade he made in a 72-hour span.



Martin finished this game with 2 points, 4 fouls, 2 turnovers, 3 rebounds, and 3 assists. Those 2 points, which came in about 18 minutes, were more than his season average.

2. Klay Thompson May Not Be in His Prime, But He Can Have Electric Stretches

Nov 14, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) celebrates a three point basket by the Mavericks against the LA Clippers during the second quarter in an NBA Cup game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Klay Thompson is clearly not the same player that he used to be. He had a rough first 11 games this season, but he's now 10/26 (38.5%) in the two games since Nico Harrison was fired. Klay has always been a vibes guy, so maybe he's starting to feel the better vibes in the arena with Nico gone.



Klay helped get the Mavs back into the game with two threes at the end of the first quarter, then gave the Mavs the lead in the first quarter with back-to-back threes at the start of the second quarter. He can still have electric stretches.

3. D'Angelo Russell: King of the 4th Quarter, but Not Overtime

Nov 3, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard D'Angelo Russell (5) dribbles against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

I can't believe I'm saying this, but D'Angelo Russell was incredible in the 4th quarter of this game. He's mostly been bad for this year, save for a 31-point outburst in Mexico City against the Detroit Pistons. But he was REALLY good in the 4th quarter of this game, scoring 10 points in the final six minutes of regulation, shooting 5/8 from the floor. They don't even make this a game without him, but he also REALLY struggled in overtime. It was the entire D'Angelo Russell experience in one game.

