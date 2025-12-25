Will Mavericks' Klay Thompson play against Warriors on NBA Christmas?

The Dallas Mavericks are playing on Christmas Day for the 6th year in a row, but it's under a lot different circumstances. A year ago, Luka Doncic played his final game as a Dallas Maverick, as he'd suffer the calf strain that would keep him out until he was shockingly traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in February.

Their matchup this time is on the road against the Golden State Warriors, as Klay Thompson gets to go against his former Splash Brother, Stephen Curry. At least, that's if Thompson plays in this game.

Klay Thompson missed Tuesday's game against the Denver Nuggets with right knee soreness, and was questionable going into Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans with the same injury. For this game against his former team, Thompson is "probable" to play as he deals with this soreness. Maybe a dip in the ocean will have him feeling ready to go.

In four games against the Warriors last year, Thompson averaged 19.8 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.8 APG while shooting 47.7% from three. There will always be a little bit of a revenge factor when it comes to facing the Warriors for him, and he'll be looking for a big game if he's able to go.

Full Dallas Mavericks-Golden State Warriors Injury Report

It's a packed injury report once again for the Dallas Mavericks, who ended up missing seven players against the Nuggets on Tuesday, which makes it even more impressive that they were able to come away with the win.

Klay Thompson isn't the only one who's probable to play, as Dwight Powell (illness), Brandon Williams (right ankle sprain), and Max Christie (illness) are as well. Christie has missed the last two games, and they could use his shooting back in the lineup. Williams rolled his ankle on Monday against the Pelicans but has been able to push through it so far.

P.J. Washington (right midfoot soreness) is questionable to play. He missed Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, which gave us a look at Cooper Flagg at a more natural position at forward.

Kyrie Irving (left ACL surgery recovery), Dereck Lively II (right foot surgery), and Dante Exum (right knee surgery) remain out. There has still not been a timeline established for Irving's return, but it does seem to be around the corner. Hopefully, he's back on the court in January.

For the Warriors, they'll be without LJ Cryer (left low back strain) and former Mavericks Seth Curry (left glute injury management). Al Horford, who has missed 11 of the last 12 games as he deals with sciatica, but he's probable to play in this game.

