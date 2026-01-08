Analyst predicts Dallas Mavericks could trade Anthony Davis to Eastern Conference

The Dallas Mavericks are figuring out what they will do at the trade deadline when it comes to Anthony Davis.

Davis is being smothered in trade rumors, which is why CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn thinks he will be traded to the Atlanta Hawks.

"The Mavericks don't have the same attachment to Davis that the Bucks have to Antetokounmpo. The one person in their organization who did, Nico Harrison, is now gone, and based on recent reporting, cooler heads seem to have prevailed and the Mavericks are leaning toward a Davis trade that will help reorient the team toward Cooper Flagg's timeline," Quinn wrote.

"Getting Davis off the roster now will help the Mavericks secure a valuable lottery slot this season, before their next four first-round picks go out in trades. After that? They can bring Kyrie Irving back in peace next season with their youth movement assured and try to start winning again."

READ MORE: Milwaukee Bucks could pair Giannis Antetokounmpo with Mavericks' Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis reacts after being fouled against the Sacramento Kings. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Davis could be traded to Hawks

The Hawks are a team in flux with Trae Young being traded to the Wizards on Wednesday night, but they are still competing for a chance to be in the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference. Adding Davis would give the Hawks exactly what they are looking for in the frontcourt and could drastically improve their team.

"It's not quite clear how available former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher would be in a deal, but even if he's off the table, the Hawks have enough draft picks to work with that get a deal done. Atlanta has reportedly been the most aggressive team in pursuit of Davis thus far. It's a strange fit given how young most of the core here is, but the Hawks seem to want to lean into defense and athleticism, and with Davis, they'd have plenty of it," Quinn wrote.

The Azers are back in action tonight against the Utah Jazz. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT inside the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks escape with win over Sacramento Kings

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks NewsEmpty heading