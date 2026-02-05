The Anthony Davis Trade Between Mavericks and Wizards Could See One More Surprise

The Dallas Mavericks didn't surprise the NBA by trading Anthony Davis, but they did surprise everyone by sending him to the Washington Wizards. It was time for the Mavericks to move on, considering Davis had played in just 29 regular-season games since arriving in Dallas just over a year ago.

The full terms of the trade look like this: Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Jaden Hardy, and Dante Exum to the Wizards for Khris Middleton, Malaki Branham, AJ Johnson, Marvin Bagley III, a 2026 first-round pick (via OKC), a top-20 2030 first-round pick (via GSW, become second-rounder if it doesn't convey), and three second-round picks in 2026, 2027, and 2029. But it hasn't been finalized yet. Why?

NBA insider Marc Stein has reported that there has been "external trade interest" in Marvin Bagley III, the former second overall pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley has had a decent season, averaging 10.1 PPG and 5.7 RPG, and he's on a minimum contract, so the Mavs may be able to flip him for an additional asset or two to the right team.

Bagley isn't in the team's long-term plans whatsoever, so if they can find any draft capital in return for him, it's worth exploring. They won't want to take back much money, as the Mavs would also like to sign Ryan Nembhard and/or Moussa Cisse to standard NBA contracts. Could they attach someone like Caleb Martin to Bagley and take back an expiring contract? Probably not, but a man can dream.

Which Teams Could Be Interested in Marvin Bagley III?

There are a lot of teams around the NBA who could use a cheap center that can give them 10 minutes per game and not be horrible. While no teams have named interest, here are some hypotheticals that make sense.

Charlotte Hornets: The Hornets have been the best story of 2026, but they could use a little more juice down low. Ryan Kalkbrenner and Moussa Diabate have been fine, but Bagley would give them something they don't have.

Chicago Bulls: The Bulls currently have about eight guards after all the deals at the deadline, and their bigs are Jalen Smith and Zach Collins... Bagley is an upgrade over that, somehow.

Los Angeles Lakers: SHOCKER- Deandre Ayton isn't a focused basketball player. Jaxson Hayes has probably been their best center, and that is a bad sign. However, all indications point toward the Mavericks not wanting to do the Lakers any favors. I wonder why...

Toronto Raptors: The Raptors badly need Jakob Poeltl insurance, which is why they've sniffed around trades for centers. Bagley could be a low-cost option, and they could send someone like the aging Garrett Temple out for him.

Golden State Warriors: The Warriors have also been another team sniffing around potential depth down low, and Bagley could give them some needed athleticism down low.

