Cooper Flagg's Christmas performance shows how Mavericks are lucky to have him

The Dallas Mavericks are kicking their feet up in the air because they have Cooper Flagg on the roster.

The No. 1 overall pick will be the future of the franchise, and he should put the Mavericks in a great spot if he continues to grow at his current rate. CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin praised his performance in the team's most recent game on Christmas Day against the Golden State Warriors.

"After scoring just two points in the first quarter, Flagg finished with 27 on 13-of-21 shooting to join LeBron James as the only teenagers in NBA history to score at least 25 points on Christmas. Flagg did almost all his damage in the paint, sizing up one-on-one matchups and forcing his way downhill for some tough, contested finishes," Botkin wrote.

"Flagg added six rebounds and five assists and was the best player on the floor for either team. He has really taken off after a start to the season -- when Jason Kidd tried to have a teenager be a starting NBA point guard -- that had him trailing in most people's Rookie of the Year conversations. Over his last 12 games, Flagg is averaging better than 25 PPG on 54% shooting and he now has 60 points over his last two games."

READ MORE: Warriors' Steph Curry praises Mavericks' Cooper Flagg after rookie's Christmas debut

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg before the game against the Golden State Warriors. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Flagg proves himself in front of Christmas audience

Flagg just turned 19 years old this week, so the sky is truly the limit for him. If he can stay healthy, he is going to become one of the greats the league has ever seen.

The Mavs just need to continue putting the right players and people around him so that he can keep thriving in Dallas.

Flagg and the Mavs are back in action tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT inside the Golden 1 Center.

READ MORE: Mavericks' Anthony Davis leaves NBA Christmas game against Warriors with injury

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News