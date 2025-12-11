Mock NBA trade idea swaps Anthony Davis, Draymond Green between Mavericks, Warriors

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be exploring trade options for star forward Anthony Davis. He doesn't quite fit the rest of the roster since he prefers to play power forward, and Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II (who is not out for the year), can't shoot at all. Davis will play more center in the meantime because of Lively's injury, which will help the spacing of the team.

But the Mavs also realize that this team probably isn't going anywhere successful. Davis is injury-prone and is about to get really expensive, so they would prefer to get off of that deal as soon as possible.

ESPN mocked five fake trades for Davis, including this wild 4-team deal involving the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Charlotte Hornets.

Mavericks Receive: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, 2026 first-round pick (via GSW)

Warriors Receive: Anthony Davis

Lakers Receive: Buddy Hield

Hornets Receive: Maxi Kleber, Dalton Knecht, cash considerations (via LAL)

"Although Golden State continues to play at a high level with Green on the court, he's shooting 38% from the field, his lowest mark since his rookie season -- worse even than 2019-20, when Curry played just five games during what became a gap year," Kevin Pelton wrote.

"Davis would be the rim threat as a roll man the Warriors have long sought. They could also save money this season by structuring this as a multiteam deal, sending Hield to a third team. In this case, he goes to the rival Lakers to supply the shooting threat they need.

"...For Dallas, making this deal would essentially be a bet against Golden State finding health and chemistry during the regular season, making the 2026 first-rounder a valuable pick to have. The Mavericks would also create financial flexibility via Kuminga's team option for the 2026-27 season."

Feb 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Golden State Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

READ MORE: How Dereck Lively II's season-ending injury could impact Mavericks' trade plans

Why This Could and Couldn't Work for Dallas Mavericks

On one hand, this would get the Mavericks off of the Anthony Davis contract, but it doesn't really help any of their issues, as Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga would join an already loaded wing/frontcourt group. They need guard talent more than they need a guy who plays the 3/4 (Kuminga) and someone else who plays the 4/5 (Green). Even if pairing Klay Thompson with Draymond Green again could be interesting, Thompson could be on the move soon.

They could potentially move Kuminga elsewhere in a different trade, as he will have some value to some other team, and it's hard to imagine the Mavericks wanting to extend Kuminga when he plays the same position as Cooper Flagg, P.J. Washington, and Naji Marshall, who you could argue are all more valuable.

READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks fans get devastating news on season-ending injury for starter

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News