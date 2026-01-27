Mavericks' Cooper Flagg to Get First Taste of NBA All-Star Weekend

The Dallas Mavericks didn't have anyone selected as a starter for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, and they likely won't have any reserves either. However, they will not be shut out of All-Star Weekend entirely.

It was announced on Thursday that Cooper Flagg was selected to play in the Rising Stars Game, which will be held on Friday, February 13th, at 9 p.m. EST. Teams will be selected on Tuesday, January 27th.

Flagg was an obvious selection, and is joined by fellow rookies Cedric Coward, Egor Demin, VJ Edgecombe, Jeremiah Fears, Dylan Harper, Tre Johnson, Kon Knueppel, Collin Murray-Boyles, and Derik Queen. Yang Hansen, Alijah Martin, and Yanic Konan Niederhäuser will also represent the rookies as G-League selections.

For the sophomores, you'll see Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, Donovan Clingan, Kyshawn George, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Sarr, Reed Sheppard, Cam Spencer, Jaylon Tyson, Kel'el Ware, and Jaylen Wells. There are also G-League selections Sean East II, Ron Harper Jr., David Jones Garcia, and Tristen Newton.

They changed the format recently to make it a mini-tournament-style event, with games to 40 before a championship game to 25. NBA assistant coaches created the pool of players.

Will There Be Any Other Mavericks at All-Star Weekend?

Cooper Flagg had an outside chance of making the All-Star Game after a really strong December, but he ultimately fell short, and it's unlikely that he gets selected as a reserve barring a lot of injuries. They could always have him participate in the Skills Challenge or the Dunk Contest, but those are always toss-ups.

However, one person who has a real chance of participating in All-Star Weekend is Max Christie. He's broken out as one of the best shooters in the NBA, shooting 45.5% from three on about six attempts per game. The Mavericks believe he could be participating in the Three-Point Contest, and it would be well deserved if he were selected.

Christie currently ranks 7th in the NBA among qualifying shooters in three-point percentage behind just Luke Kennard, Tari Eason, Bobby Portis, Cam Spencer, Jaylon Tyson, and Ayo Dosunmu. Christie is also in the top 30 for total three-pointers made. His attempts may be the only thing that keeps him out of the event, especially if they look for bigger names, but he's unquestionably one of the better shooters in the NBA.

