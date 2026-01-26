Mavericks Receiving Trade Interest From 5 NBA Teams For Underwhelming Veteran

The NBA trade deadline is just 10 days away, and the Dallas Mavericks are a team that everyone is keeping an eye on. They are one of the most expensive teams in the NBA, yet are eight games below .500, and are a few games out of the final spot for the Play-In Tournament.

A few names have popped up in trade rumors for the Mavericks as they look to get off future money. Outside of Anthony Davis, no one has been in more trade rumors than Daniel Gafford, who has not had a great season due to a recurring ankle injury that he cannot seem to get healthy.

In the 30 games he's played this year, he's averaging 7.6 PPG and 6.3 RPG, which is his lowest points production since his second season in the NBA. His lack of production is related to a few reasons: his injury, a lack of point guard play, and crowded minutes in the frontcourt because of Anthony Davis in the rare instances that they've both been healthy.

That's not stopping teams from being interested in him. According to Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, the "Celtics, Hawks, Hornets, Pacers, and Warriors" are all teams that have at least "checked in" on Gafford's availability. That's not even including a team like the Raptors, who have also expressed some level of interest, according to reports.

Gafford has been in trade rumors since the moment he signed his new three-year, $54 million extension this offseason, since it was the most he could sign for while still being trade eligible. But he's still a Maverick as of January 26th.

Which Teams Should Be the Most Interested in Daniel Gafford?

The Golden State Warriors desperately need an athletic big man who can protect the rim, as they are woefully undersized. However, putting him in the same lineup as Draymond Green could provide some serious spacing issues.

The Charlotte Hornets would be an interesting option. Ryan Kalkbrenner has been solid as a rookie, but they could use another addition, and the Mavericks could possibly try to get their 2027 first-round pick back from them in that trade.

But the Indiana Pacers would unquestionably be the best fit. They need a proven center when Tyrese Haliburton returns next year after Myles Turner departed last year for the Milwaukee Bucks, and players like Jay Huff and Tony Bradley aren't going to cut it for a team that wants to contend. They could send a talented young player like Bennedict Mathurin to make the money work, which the Mavs could see as an expiring contract, or a bet on a good player.

