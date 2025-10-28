Mavericks' Cooper Flagg hoping to avoid injury scare suffered vs. Thunder
The Dallas Mavericks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night, 101-94. It was a mostly brutal offensive showing before the final seven minutes or so of the game. It was an especially rough performance for first overall pick Cooper Flagg, who had just 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals on 1/9 shooting from the floor in 31 minutes.
OKC's physicality was definitely a big adjustment for Flagg, who was also seen with a wrap on his left shoulder in the third and fourth quarters. Dallas is hoping that it isn't anything too serious as they get it tested.
"It was one of the first plays of the game," Flagg revealed after the game. "Just a little contact. Can't remember if it got grabbed or got hung up with somebody's arm and just felt something. A little pain after.
"I think it was fine. I think in general, one of the biggest differences from college to this level is handling and preparing for a back-to-back like that, physically. That was something I was going through tonight anyway, just being a little flat. A little banged up, but you gotta find ways to play through it to be successful.
"[On if he's concerned about the shoulder] I don't think so. We're going to probably get some scans or whatever. Make sure everything's all clean. I feel like it's just a little sore. Just wanted to keep an eye on it. Ice it. Do some rehab and we should be good to go."
Jason Kidd Cautious but Optimistic About Flagg's Injury
After the game, Jason Kidd was asked to provide an injury update on their star rookie. As usual, he didn't want to give out too much information, but he also didn't seem too concerned.
“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow. His shoulder is sore, we’ll see how he feels tomorrow," Kidd said. "He played through it, he’s a tough kid, but we’ll have more tomorrow.”
The Dallas Mavericks close out their five-game homestand on Wednesday against the defending Eastern Conference champion Indiana Pacers, who have had the Mavericks' number over the last few years. Dallas is just 1-3 this season despite every game being at home, which is not how they wanted to start, especially with a loss to the Washington Wizards in there.
They're a better team when Cooper Flagg plays alongside an actual ball-handler. He's a good ball-handler, but he's not a point guard.
