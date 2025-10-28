Anthony Davis' No. 1 pick experience beneficial for Mavericks' Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks are rolling with Cooper Flagg in his rookie season in the NBA, but they may have the greatest supporting cast for him as he enters the league.
The team has a few former No. 1 overall picks and NBA champions on the roster with Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis to help show him the ropes. Davis spoke about how he is handling the pressure of being a top selection in the NBA Draft as a rookie.
“I was in his position once,” Davis said via Dallas Hoops Journal reporter Grant Afseth. “The good thing is he embraces it. He’s Cooper Flagg — his name already holds weight in the basketball world. But he’s humble. A lot of guys come in feeling entitled, but he’s the opposite. He embraces rookie duties. And when he makes big plays, we’re right there cheering for him.”
READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg joins Kobe Bryant for impressive feat in NBA history
Davis taking Flagg under his wing
Flagg knows how monumental his rookie season and his career can be, so he is taking things one step at a time because he knows how gifted he is as an athlete and basketball player.
If he runs through his process correctly, the results will come for him. That's a great sign for him and the Mavericks as they embark on what will hopefully be a long marriage and era together.
Flagg is also in a great position to be with such experienced teammates. It should help him mature as a professional in the long run.
“It feels great,” Flagg said via Afseth. “Getting our first win at home means a lot. We want to build off this, use it as a baseline, and keep improving.”
Flagg and the Mavs are getting their feet wet, but if things continue to progress, they should be in a great spot.
READ MORE: Mavericks' Cooper Flagg goes viral for nasty poster dunk on Toronto Raptors
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter