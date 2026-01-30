Mavericks' Cooper Flagg Makes NBA History in Loss to Hornets, Joining Michael Jordan

The Dallas Mavericks may have lost to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday night, 123-121, but Cooper Flagg had a night to remember. Even if they lost, he did everything he could to bring out the opposite result.

Flagg went nuclear in this game, finishing with a career-high 49 points on a hyper-efficient 20/29 shooting, going 3/5 from three, 6/6 from the free-throw line, and adding 10 rebounds and 3 assists. With that performance, Flagg put his name at the top of a lot of records.

49 points is the most scored in a game by any teenager in NBA history. The previous high was Cliff Robinson's 45 points in March of 1980, a game in which his New Jersey Nets blew out the Detroit Pistons, 140-100. And he was three days away from turning 20. Flagg just turned 19 a month ago.

This was also the first 49-point, 10-rebound game by a rookie since Michael Jordan in 1985, who did it in an overtime win over the Detroit Pistons in the 50th game of his career. This was game 44 for Cooper Flagg.

Flagg also set the franchise record for points in a game by a record, beating himself and Mark Aguirre with 42. Oddly enough, Aguirre had his jersey retired on Thursday night, and he reacted to when Flagg initially tied the record earlier in the year, saying, “The first thing I talked to him about is not being afraid... Everybody in the whole NBA knows who you are. You can't come in being afraid... He has been tested, and he’s coming through it very well.”

Despite a Career Night, Cooper Flagg Just Wanted to Win

“We played really hard, we stuck together through a lot of tough stuff. They went on a lot of runs, and we stuck with it and gave ourselves a chance to win down the stretch, so it’s tough. Obviously, I want to come away with a win but a lot of positives to take away as well.”

That's what Cooper Flagg said to his record-setting night. Before the draft lottery, his family was worried that if he went to a sinking franchise, it would do damage to his psyche, and they thought the Mavericks might be a better fit. This season hasn't been what he or anyone in the Mavericks expected. But he is more than living up to his first overall draft billing.

