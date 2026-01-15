Dallas Mavericks could trade for former lottery pick

The Dallas Mavericks should be looking at the trade deadline as an opportunity for them to get a piece that they can utilize for the future.

They might be able to have that if CBS Sports writer Sam Quinn's projected trade becomes true. In the hypothetical deal, the Mavericks would send Daniel Gafford and Dante Exum to the Indiana Pacers for Isaiah Jackson and former lottery pick Bennedict Mathurin.

"This might be a gap year, but the Pacers still need to find a center for next year. Gafford is the easiest fit into their salary structure. He's not a shooter like Myles Turner was, but he should be a fit in Indiana's up-tempo offense regardless. The cost here is meaningful. A first-round pick next year, albeit one with a lottery protection in case Tyrese Haliburton isn't 100%, and a good young player in Bennedict Mathurin," Quinn wrote.

"The Pacers are probably going to struggle to re-sign Mathurin in restricted free agency given how much money they have allocated elsewhere (and need to preserve for a center), so using him to get a big man now makes plenty of sense. Dallas has a bit more long-term financial wiggle room, so the Mavericks would probably like the idea of bringing in Mathurin as a potential long-term teammate for Cooper Flagg."

READ MORE: Desperate Eastern Conference team still interested in Mavericks' Anthony Davis trade

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle dribbles the ball while Indiana Pacers guard/forward Bennedict Mathurin defends. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Mavericks could get Bennedict Mathurin

Mathurin recently scrubbed his social media of all Pacers content, so there could be reason to believe that he may want out of Indiana, which is 9-32 so far this season.

Being at the back of the pack after a Finals appearance is something the Mavs know all too well, but they are working towards digging themselves out of it. The Mavs can trade for Mathurin, who is only 23 years old and hitting restricted free agency this summer.

The Mavs could re-sign Mathurin and make him their starting shooting guard, giving them another piece of the puzzle with their rebuild.

READ MORE: 3 overreactions as Mavericks lose Cooper Flagg to injury in loss to Nuggets

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News