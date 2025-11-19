Five questions ahead of Knicks vs. Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the New York Knicks in their only trip to the American Airlines Center this season.

To learn more about the Mavs' next opponent, we spoke with New York Knicks On SI contributor Jayesh Pagar.

The Knicks have yet to win a game on the road. Why have they struggled away from Madison Square Garden?

The Knicks' 0-4 road record comes down to some defensive lapses and a lack of intensity away from home. They've struggled particularly defending the three-point line. The energy and cohesion they show at Madison Square Garden simply haven't traveled well, and they're playing tentative basketball in hostile environments. Until they match their home effort on the road, this pattern will continue.

How have the Knicks reacted to losing Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby to injury?

Without Brunson and Anunoby, the Knicks have shown some good performances. Miles McBride has stepped up with bigger scoring nights, while Landry Shamet has gotten some extra minutes. Karl-Anthony Towns has also taken some major offensive responsibility. The depth is there, but losing two starters disrupts rhythm and forces role players into uncomfortable situations they're still adjusting to.

The Knicks may be in the market for a backup point guard. Could D’Angelo Russell be a potential trade target?

Russell isn't a realistic target. He signed with Dallas in the offseason on a two-year deal. Even if he were available, his recent struggles make him a questionable solution. The Knicks would be better off exploring other backup point guard options through trade or waiting for Brunson's return rather than chasing Russell.

If the Knicks were to lose the game, what would be the reason why?

If the Knicks lose in Dallas, it'll be because their road woes are mental at this point. Five straight road losses could create doubt and hesitation. Brunson's potential (questionable) absence removes their primary offensive initiator, putting pressure on McBride and others to create. if they continue allowing easy three-pointers and fail to match Dallas' desperation as a struggling team, they'll drop another winnable game.

What’s your prediction for the game?

The Knicks should win this one against a 4-11 Mavericks team missing Kyrie Irving and dealing with injuries. Dallas is struggling badly, and New York has enough talent even without Brunson to handle them. I'm predicting a Knicks victory, 118-108, finally breaking their road curse. Towns will dominate inside, and the Knicks' desperation for that first road win will override their travel struggles tonight.

