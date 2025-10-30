3 overreactions as Mavericks escape with win over decimated Pacers
The Dallas Mavericks closed off a five-game homestand against the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night, hoping not to give the Pacers their first win of the season.
It started ugly, as the Mavericks really struggled to score to start the game, hitting just two of their first eight shots with plenty of turnovers, too. And then, Anthony Davis left the game near the end of the first quarter due to a lower leg injury and would be ruled out for the rest of the game.
Indiana, the second-worst offense in the NBA, had 50 points midway through the second quarter, as the Mavericks just looked lifeless on both ends of the floor. But then, Brandon Williams got some playing time, and he made an instant impact. He helped the Mavs overcome a double-digit deficit, but they were still down three at halftime.
Dallas took the lead again in the third quarter and wouldn't look back, as Indiana went an ice-cold 1/11 from three in the quarter. By the fourth quarter, Brandon Williams and Cooper Flagg were able to make enough plays on both ends of the floor to extend their own lead to double-digits. However, Pascal Siakam would hit back-to-back threes to cut the lead to four with two minutes left. After some free throws, RayJ Dennis hit a three to bring the lead down to three in the final minute.
The Mavs fouled up three with 3.4 seconds left. RayJ Dennis made the first, purposefully missed the second, the ball bounced out to Aaron Nesmith for a wide open three, and it bounced off the back of the iron as the buzzer sounded, and the Mavs would escape 107-105.
Brandon Williams (20 points) and Dwight Powell (18 points) led the team in scoring, Cooper Flagg (15 points, 10 rebounds) had his second career double-double, and they held Indiana to 34.9% shooting from the floor.
READ MORE: Anthony Davis exits Mavericks-Pacers with apparent lower leg injury
1. Weird, It's Almost Like Relying on Anthony Davis is a Mistake
As mentioned earlier, Anthony Davis left in the first quarter with a lower leg injury, which could've been connected to the bilateral achilles tendinopathy that he was listed on the injury report with. He probably shouldn't have been playing to begin with, having an injury like that.
And yet, no one should be surprised that Anthony Davis got hurt. That's part of the reason why everyone was upset about the Luka Doncic trade, because Davis is rarely available, and he's on the wrong side of 30. It's not going to get any better. He's not going to be a team's primary star at this stage in his career, but Nico Harrison thought he could be. Fire Nico.
2. Brandon Williams Needs More Playing Time
Brandon Williams was very easily the best player on the floor for the Mavericks in this game. He missed the last few games due to personal matters, as well as being arrested for marijuana in the DFW airport on Saturday night, but Dallas can't afford to keep him out of the lineup.
Williams is electric. He was the ONLY player to provide some kind of energy and juice to the Mavericks' offense that looked otherwise lifeless. I am not saying he's Kyrie Irving, but he does a lot of Kyrie Irving-esque things. He had one play in the second quarter where he drove baseline, spun to the middle, jumped, and passed out to an open Max Christie in the corner who hit the three.
He also drove coast-to-coast in less than six seconds to beat the third quarter buzzer. Williams ended up finishing with 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 2 assists. He's too good to keep off the floor at this point, especially considering the team's point guard rotation.
3. This Might've Been the Ugliest Offensive Game of the Decade
The Mavericks and Pacers entered the game with the two worst offensive ratings in the NBA. They did not disappoint.
Both teams shot below 30% from three, the Pacers shot below 35% from the floor, and their starting lineup was a dastardly 20/70 (28.5%) from the floor. The Mavs were at just 20.8% from three, but they made up for it by getting to the free-throw line. But this game won't be played on any highlight reels any time soon.
READ MORE: Dallas Mavericks guard's absence from team revealed
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter