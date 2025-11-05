Mavericks land Bam Adebayo comparison in mock draft to help Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks are building around Cooper Flagg and they could add another piece in the frontcourt to help him in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Bleacher Report contributor Jonathan Wasserman conducted a recent mock draft where the Mavs selected Kentucky forward Jayden Quaintance.
"Last February's ACL tears complicate projections for Jayden Quaintance. We don't know his return date, minutes workload, rustiness, desire to go pro, or NBA teams' level of interest if he doesn't play much," Wasserman wrote.
"He played 24 games as a 17-year-old last year, giving scouts plenty to consider for his long-term potential. He's one of the youngest players in this class, not turning 19 until after the 2026 draft. At Arizona State, he averaged 9.4 points per game, shot 60% inside the arc, and posted an impressive 9.8 percent block rate—all standout numbers for a freshman.
"While he still has to improve his shooting range and overall half-court creation, he'll offer the type of functional physical tools, instincts and potential skill set that can translate to scoring efficiency and a special defensive impact in the NBA."
Mavs take risky forward in mock draft
The players taken before Quaintance in the mock draft were Darryn Peterson (Kansas), Cameron Boozer (Duke), AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Koa Peat (Arizona) and Nate Ament (Tennessee).
It will be intriguing to see how Quaintance recovers from his torn ACL. If he is able to grow and the knee doesn't bother him, the Mavs might be willing to take him with a high pick.
The Mavs have Anthony Davis, P.J. Washington, Daniel Gafford, Cooper Flagg, and Dereck Lively II all in the frontcourt, but adding Quaintance would give them a chance to add some versatility into the mix.
Standing 6-10 and weighing 255 pounds, Quaintance has the ideal size for an NBA big. Wasserman compared him to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo, so that could provide hope for the Mavs if they looked to take him.
