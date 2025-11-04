Klay Thompson shows clear frustration after Mavericks drop to Rockets, fall to 2-5
The Dallas Mavericks now sit 2-5 on the season after falling to the Houston Rockets on Monday night, 110-102. They currently have the worst offense in the NBA, both by offensive rating and points per game. They're also allowing the most points in the paint per game, which was supposed to be a strong point of this team.
Klay Thompson is one of the many players struggling to start the season. Through seven games, he's averaging just 8.1 PPG while shooting 31.8% from the floor and 26.2% from three. It's tough because the Mavericks don't really have great playmaking, as Kyrie Irving and Dante Exum have yet to play due to knee injuries, so they've been relying on Cooper Flagg to be the point guard, a position he hadn't played before the NBA.
After Monday's loss to the Rockets, a game in which Thompson had just 5 points on 2/9 shooting and only ended up playing 18 minutes, Thompson showed visible frustration by smacking a water bottle off the table on his way back to the locker room.
It hasn't been the tenure that Klay Thompson thought he'd have when he left the Warriors for the Mavericks. He thought he'd be getting easy looks from Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving on a championship contender, but Doncic was traded to the Lakers, Irving tore his ACL, and the offense was revamped this summer to try and better fit the roster, but it's been a disaster so far. There is little to no spacing, as defenses are keyed in on Thompson and Max Christie, as they're the only respected shooters.
Klay Thompson probably isn't too pleased with Nico Harrison's decision to trade Doncic, but he's said all of the right thinks about it thus far. But that doesn't mean he's happy about it.
This Isn't the Championship Team Klay Thompson Thought They Would Be
Before the season, Klay Thompson made it clear that he thought this team was capable of winning a championship. It only took him a week before he was already walking back on those statements.
"We're all competitive. It's embarrassing, especially for myself [after] talking championship preseason, all that," Thompson said after the loss to the Wizards. "But I mean, it's the only thing I play for at this point. So it's not fun, but there's only one way out. Stick together and get better and work even harder every day. I know I will, and I know the rest of the guys will. So it's just a matter of being not patient, but just being relentless in our efforts."
The Mavericks are hosting the hopeless New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, and if they find a way to lose that game, the noise is going to get LOUD around the franchise. And with how they're playing, it wouldn't be shocking at all.
