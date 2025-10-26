Mavericks linked to trade target that could save season
The Dallas Mavericks may need to add a point guard ahead of Kyrie Irving's injury in order to save their season.
No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg has not looked the part of a point guard early in the season, which could prompt the Mavs to get on the phones. Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz suggests the Mavs should trade for Chicago Bulls point guard Coby White.
"This Dallas Mavericks roster is extremely unbalanced, especially while Kyrie Irving recovers from a torn ACL. Asking rookie Cooper Flagg to switch positions and play point guard is something the Cleveland Cavaliers forced an 18-year-old LeBron James to do, a move that was made out of desperation and not with the player's best interests in mind," Swartz wrote.
"The Mavs need another guard who can dribble, pass and shoot, especially if they don't trust D'Angelo Russell as a starter and continue to lean on Flagg (zero assists in his debut).
"Coby White can function as a one or two, a 6'5" guard who averaged 20.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists and cashed 37.0 percent of his threes last year. Using White as a starting floor general while letting Flagg serve as a secondary ball-handler to begin his career would be better for everyone involved."
White could fix Mavs' guard problem
White has not played yet this season with a calf strain, but when he returns, his place in the Bulls' rotation could be in jeopardy. Josh Giddey is the starting guard, and there may not be much room for both of them to coexist on the floor.
That's why the Mavs should, at the very least, call the Bulls to see if White is available. If he is, the Bulls may become a potential trade partner for the Mavericks.
Adding White would give the Mavs the point guard help they need to get through this season while Irving is on the sidelines nursing his torn ACL.
