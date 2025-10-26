Potential Mavericks breakout player ruled out vs. Toronto Raptors
The Dallas Mavericks are still seeking their first win of the season after dropping the first two games to the San Antonio Spurs and the Washington Wizards. The Spurs loss was understandable but concerning, as Victor Wembanyama turned in an all-time performance. The Wizards loss was inexcusable, and that has temperatures rising with the fanbase once again.
The biggest issue so far has been ball handling. Kyrie Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL, so they've trotted out Cooper Flagg as the starting point guard despite him never playing point guard before. That has predictably led to some issues with turnovers from the whole roster, as they look to try and find a solution.
One potential answer is Brandon Williams, who looked tremendous to close last season, but he hasn't seen much playing time so far. Through the first two games, he's played just 19 minutes and hasn't scored. That's a far cry from the 15.4 PPG he averaged over the final 13 games he played in last season following Irving's injury.
However, any potential for seeing Williams break out will have to wait, as he's been ruled out of Sunday's matchup against the Toronto Raptors due to personal reasons. That will hinder an already ailing point guard rotation.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Toronto Raptors Injury Report
Williams will be out, along with Kyrie Irving (Left ACL recovery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management), while Daniel Gafford has been downgraded to "doubtful" due to his ankle sprain. Gafford entered Friday's game as questionable, which made fans believe his return could be just around the corner, but we'll have to wait a little longer for that.
There still hasn't been much clarity on Exum's injury. When he wasn't practicing or going through preseason games, Jason Kidd would only say, "He's just out," and wouldn't provide any further context, which is a shame. They could really use him in this rotation.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors will only have rookie Collin Murray-Boyles listed on their injury report, who is questionable with a right forearm muscle strain. He's yet to play for them this season after being the 9th overall pick out of South Carolina. He could be making his NBA debut against the first overall pick from his draft class.
Both of these teams dealt with a lot of injuries last year, and hope better health can lead to more team success.
