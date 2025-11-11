Mavericks make Nico Harrison firing official with letter to fans

The Dallas Mavericks finally fired Nico Harrison on Tuesday morning after a 3-8 start to the 2025-26 season, and nine months after trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. It ended a stint of just over four years at the helm for Harrison, but his last nine months have been nothing short of a disaster. He's had other bad decisions, but he's going to be remembered most for trading Doncic.

Mavericks team governor Patrick Dumont sent an open letter to Mavericks fans on Tuesday morning, and although he didn't take full accountability for how we got here, it's at least a start.

"Dear Mavs Family,

"On May 30, 2024, the Mavericks won the Western Conference championship. We came up short in the NBA Finals, but all agreed our future is bright. As fans of this franchise, you have every right to demand a commitment to success from us.



"No one associated with the Mavericks organization is happy with the start of what we all believed would be a promising season. You have high expectations for the Mavericks, and we share them with you. When the results don't meet expectations, it's my responsibility to act. I've made the decision to part ways with General Manager Nico Harrison.



"Though the majority of the 2025-26 season remains to be played, and I know our players are deeply committed to a winning culture, this decision was critical to moving our franchise forward in a positive direction.



"I understand the profound impact these difficult last several months have had. Please know that I'm fully committed to the success of the Mavericks.



"Thank you for your support, thank you for holding us accountable, and thank you for your passion and for your patience. You deserve transparency and a team that reflects your commitment to return to basketball and to Dallas and win championships. Our family is committed to that mission and continuing to invest in Dallas and the Mavericks' future.



"Please join me in continuing the cheer on our players and supporting all of those who work to make this organization the best it can be.

Go Mavs!



"Patrick"

This is Only the Beginning, Mavericks Need to Sell Off Valuable Assets

The Dallas Mavericks are not a good basketball team, and 2026 is the last time they own their first-round pick until 2031. While they could get lucky and land a high pick again to join Cooper Flagg, they also need to think about rebuilding their pool of draft assets.

It starts and ends with Anthony Davis, who probably doesn't have as much value as he did over the summer. If they can rebuild his trade value, he could help build their future assets in a trade. A player like Daniel Gafford also needs to be under consideration to be traded. Klay Thompson, too, but he likely doesn't have any value given how much he's making this year and next, and with how poorly he's shooting.

