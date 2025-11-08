Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison should be embarrassed
The Dallas Mavericks are trying to figure out how to get out of the slump they have started the season with, but there are a few factors holding them back.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes slammed general manager Nico Harrison for the construction of the roster.
"Who would have thought that a team intending to start two centers and three power forwards might struggle to generate shots? The Mavs have succumbed to a handful of injuries of late, most notably Anthony Davis' lower leg issues, so they haven't played quite as big as they otherwise would have," Hughes wrote.
"But Cooper Flagg is still the point guard, Klay Thompson (who can't guard anything but slow-footed 4s) is the 2 and a combination of power forwards and centers, most of whom can't space the court, round out lineups far too often.
"As a result, Dallas has the third-worst half-court scoring efficiency in the league, trailing only the New Orleans Pelicans and Indiana Pacers. Indy is missing half its roster due to injury, and it's mostly the good half. The Pelicans engaged in self-sabotage over the summer, are coming unglued and seem moments away from firing head coach Willie Green. So you could argue the Mavs have the worst offense in the league if you only count actual NBA teams."
Mavs struggling with roster holes
Part of what the Mavs are facing has to do with injuries. If Kyrie Irving were healthy, things would be very different.
However, without any legitimate option to run the offense, the team is going to struggle until he returns. Until then, the Mavericks have to do their best to stay afloat and keep their team in the middle of the pack in the standings.
Unfortunately, at 2-7, the Mavs have some work to do to get higher by putting some tallies in the win column.
