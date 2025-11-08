Five questions ahead of Mavericks rematch against Wizards
The Dallas Mavericks are getting ready for a quick turnaround as they take on the Washington Wizards for the second time this season.
The Wizards beat the Mavs back on Oct. 24 in Dallas, but now the two teams are meeting in the nation's capital for their final meeting this season. To learn more about the Wizards' current state of affairs, we spoke with Washington Wizards On SI contributor Owen Jury.
The Wizards’ only win this season came against the Mavs. What has happened in the games since their last meeting?
Wizards basketball seemingly peaked in their first matchup versus the Mavericks. Since that date, Washington has won a grand total of zero games, losing every game except one by double digits. The Wizards have lost any kind of momentum that they had built up, and it looks as if big changes in Washington may be imminent.
Alex Sarr looks like he’s taking another step in the right direction. How has he been lately?
Alex Sarr has looked like the best player in a Wizards uniform this season. Other players like Kyshawn George and Bilal Coulibaly have too looked amazing, but the most consistent impact comes from the big Frenchman.
His ability to defend and protect the rim alone is enough for his impact to be felt night in and night out. However, the improvements he made as both a player and with his approach has elevated his offensive impact to the next level.
What’s been the most disappointing part of the Wizards so far?
The most disappointing part of the Wizards' season has been the lack of direction with the franchise. All offseason, GM Will Dawkins preached the importance of being competitive night in and night out, even if it doesn't reflect wins in the short term.
Although nobody really expected Washington to be good this season, the team has played uninspired. The point of blame doesn't fall upon any one person, but some changes have to be made in Washington if they wish to start taking steps in the right direction.
What do the Wizards need to do to pull out a win?
The Wizards' biggest key to victory against the Mavericks has been their biggest key to victory in every game this season: play four quarters of basketball.
It's honestly become funny how in every game, the Wizards will play three solid quarters, that are spoiled because of abysmal play in one. Washington's only complete game of the season was the one versus Dallas, so they have proven the ability to do it in the past. However, with each and every game, the hopes of pulling off another upset of that caliber seem impossible.
What’s your prediction for the game?
Mavericks 120, Wizards 113
