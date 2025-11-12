Five questions ahead of Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are back in action against the Phoenix Suns.

To learn more about the Mavs' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Phoenix Suns On SI publisher Donnie Druin.

The Suns have won five of their last six games. What’s been the reason behind their success?

Phoenix simply is playing with high energy, something we haven't really seen them do in recent memory. The Suns swapped star power for hustle under first-year coach Jordan Ott, and it's working. Phoenix is also shooting the ball at a high clip behind the three-point line, which has been the biggest change of philosophy. That, and Devin Booker is back to doing Devin Booker.

How much has head coach Jordan Ott changed things?

Phoenix looks like they have an actual identity on both ends of the floor, though their defensive play has really picked up under Ott. The Suns are connected, for lack of better terms, on that side of the floor, whereas that simply was not the case under Mike Budenholzer, Frank Vogel, etc. So far, he also has the locker room - which sounds simple, but knowing the Suns' recent struggles before Ott got here, that's big.

Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the New Orleans Pelicans. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

READ MORE: NBA executives expect Mavericks to shop Anthony Davis in trades, per report

What’s one thing people should know about the Suns that cannot be found in a box score?

Their rookies are exciting! The problem is, they don't really play under Ott. Khaman Maluach is a strong presence at center but is still a project and is fourth on their depth chart. Rasheer Fleming is an exciting wing but is buried behind veteran wings while Koby Brea is stuck in the G League.

If the Suns were to lose to the Mavs, what would be the reason why?

Probably exhaustion. Besides Jalen Green, the Suns are fairly healthy - though they're in the midst of a three-game in four-day stretch. However, this matchup could go either way as Phoenix is just a -1.5 point favorite on the spread.

What’s your prediction for the game?

I do think the Suns get the win here. While Dallas is the better rebounding team, I'll trust Phoenix's overall body of work and higher offensive output - though they just might get the post-Nico Harrison boost at home. Give me Phoenix by four.

READ MORE: Mavericks start post-Nico Harrison era against Phoenix Suns

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News