Mavericks start post-Nico Harrison era against Phoenix Suns

The Dallas Mavericks finally made the decision to fire Nico Harrison on Tuesday. Nothing will ever undo trading Luka Doncic, but firing the mastermind behind it allows the fanbase to start to heal. When the fans are chanting "Fire Nico" with P.J. Washington at the line for three shots down by three in the final seconds, things have to change. And things have changed.

However, the season rolls on. Dallas is only 11 games through, and they now have another home game on Wednesday night. After a start to the season where players preferred to play on the road because they felt like the home crowd was rooting against them, I'd expect a much better atmosphere on Wednesday against Phoenix.

On the basketball side, there's no saving the lack of playmaking or three-point shooting, but there is something to be said about a freer atmosphere. There is such a thing as bad vibes. Nico Harrison was a dark cloud hanging over the franchise that is now gone. The fans never had anything against any of the players, even Anthony Davis, as they never asked to be in this kind of situation.

Nov 10, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dribbles during the third quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Cooper Flagg is coming off the best game of his career, scoring 26 points on 9/15 shooting, plus 9 rebounds. He's stacking up good performances after a good game in Washington over the weekend, as he just looks more natural on the wing than he does running point guard.

The Phoenix Suns used to be a big rival of the Mavs back when Luka Doncic was on the team, as he and Devin Booker used to go at it. And the Suns are off to a weirdly strong start to the season at 6-5. They've won five of the last six, though it was mostly wins over bad teams with one against the Spurs sprinkled in. In their last game against the New Orleans Pelicans, Grayson Allen set a franchise record with 10 made threes, going for 42 points.

Booker has been pretty good, averaging over 28 PPG, but the team around him is eclectic, to say the least. Jalen Green is out with a hamstring injury, but with Dillon Brooks, Grayson Allen, Mark Williams, and Royce O'Neale surrounding him, it's one of the weirder teams in the NBA.

Nov 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against the Los Angeles Clippers in the second half at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

How to Watch: Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns

Date/Time: Wednesday, November 12th, 7:30 p.m. CST

Where: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

Team Records: Mavericks 3-8, Suns 6-5

TV/Streaming: NBA League Pass, KFAA, MavsTV, Suns+,Arizona's Family 3TV / Arizona's Family Sports

Spread (via FanDuel): Mavericks -1

Over/Under: 227.5

Moneyline: Mavericks -118, Suns +100

