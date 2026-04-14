Jason Kidd Makes His Case As Mavericks Face Big Changes

The Dallas Mavericks' season is over after an abysmal 26-56 season. Even the most pessimistic outlooks never had that happening for the Mavs, especially with Cooper Flagg having the outstanding season he did. Injuries and bad personnel moves can change all of that in a heartbeat, though.

Back-to-back seasons of missing the playoffs have fans calling for Jason Kidd to be fired as the head coach. That fire only started to rage when Mark Cuban insinuated that Kidd had something to do with trading Luka Doncic away.

In a press conference for Sunday's regular-season finale, Kidd was asked why he believes he's the right guy for the job.

︀︀“Why do I think I’m the right guy? I’ve done this for a couple years now. I’ve been to the Finals, the Western Conference Finals twice," Kidd stated. "Continuity was there. I’ve been around teams that have been sold, so I’ve seen everything. When I’ve come to work each day, I’ve never complained. I try to find a way to win, I love winning. Losing sucks, but it’s hard to win in this league. Just understanding and going through the process, I believe that I can help us get to the finish line, and that’s to win a championship.”

Jason Kidd spoke on why he’s the right fit for the Mavericks as a HC with multiple changes in the organization over the years.



“Why do I think I’m the right guy? I’ve done this for a couple years now. I’ve been to the Finals, the WCF twice. Continuity was there. I’ve been… pic.twitter.com/qBLY4Kna4t — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) April 13, 2026

Jason Kidd is Both Right and Wrong

Jason Kidd is correct that he has been to the NBA Finals as the head coach and led the Mavericks to another Western Conference Finals. However, Luka Doncic was the main catalyst behind those runs. Luka Doncic is no longer a Maverick.

Kidd is now 388-395 as a head coach, and has only won 50+ games in a season twice in 9 full seasons. He's never won more than 52 games in a season despite having Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo for a vast majority of those seasons. He's never going to be known as an elite Xs and Os coach, but he's great at managing personalities and egos.

The Mavericks want Jason Kidd to be the head coach, as they think he's the best option to develop Cooper Flagg. However, he's going to be under a lot of pressure to win.

The last few seasons can be chalked up to injuries and horrific trades, but the wins have to come at some point. If they can't get into the playoffs next season, the pressure from the fans will really build around Kidd.

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