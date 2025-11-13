Jason Kidd sounds off on Mavericks' 'tough' decision to fire Nico Harrison
The Dallas Mavericks finally decided to fire Nico Harrison on Tuesday, a decision that was nine months in the making. The timer was ticking as soon as he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, and it didn't help that the Mavericks got out to a 3-8 start this season (3-9 after Wednesday's loss to the Phoenix Suns).
Before Wednesday's game, Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd made a statement about the team's decision to fire Harrison, calling it a "tough day."
"Yesterday was a tough day for everyone," Kidd said. "Anytime you lose someone you spent the last four years with, it’s tough. When you look at the NBA, the season keeps going. We have to continue to push forward, and that’s what we’re committed to.”
Kidd may think it was a tough day, but it was a day of relief for Mavericks fans everywhere. Nico Harrison was a dark cloud hanging over the franchise, made arguably the worst trade in sports history, and ruined a title contender overnight. Someone like that can't continue to run an organization when he's making decisions based on ego and personal feelings.
It's unfortunate that the fans' feelings spilled over to the clutch moments of Monday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, but if costing one game is what finally got Nico Harrison up out of there, it was needed.
Jason Kidd Calls "Fire Nico" Chants on Monday Disrespectful
The "Fire Nico" chants were strong on Monday night in what proved to be Nico Harrison's final game as the general manager. But it reached a level we've never seen before when P.J. Washington was at the free-throw line with a chance to tie the game with about a second left. That just doesn't happen in the NBA.
Coach Kidd also talked about those chants before Friday's game, calling them disrespectful to the players.
"We can only hope that we don't have to go through that again, because it was a little disrespectful, because the guys are playing hard, they're trying to win, and so but that chant during when we're shooting free throws is very disrespectful, but understanding that they got their point across the fans, but we have to move forward. I understand the healing process for the fans, but these guys are playing hard. Ever since the trade, these guys have given everything. We were down to eight guys," Kidd tried to reason, via Brad Townsend.
