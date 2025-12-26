Klay Thompson among Christmas Day losers as Mavs fall to Warriors

It's been a little over a year since Klay Thompson left the Golden State Warriors to sign with the Dallas Mavericks in free agency.

Since then, the Warriors have appeared to be just fine without him, acquiring Jimmy Butler and retooling to make the playoffs, while Dallas has yet to make the postseason. This was amplified in front of a national audience when the Mavs lost to the Warriors in Thompson's return to San Francisco. CBS Sports writer Brad Botkin listed Thompson as one of the NBA's Christmas Day losers.

"This wasn't the first time that Thompson returned to Chase Center to play the Warriors as a visitor, but it's always going to be an emotional experience for as long as he keeps playing, and you know he wanted to play well, and it just didn't happen. Thompson finished with seven points on eight shots and missed three of his four 3-pointers," Botkin wrote.

"Thompson got a lot of love from his former teammates and coaches. Stephen Curry wore Thompson's signature ANTA KT 11 shoes. Kerr said he'll "never get used to seeing Klay on the other side." Unfortunately, he is on the other side now, and after making five 3-pointers in a 20-point effort three days ago against New Orleans, he didn't show out like you know he wanted to."

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson before the game against the Golden State Warriors.

Thompson struggles against his former team

NBA games matter a smidge more on Christmas Day, especially when you're playing the team that you helped win four championships. Thompson's seven points off the bench simply didn't cut it against the Warriors.

The Mavs have utilized Thompson a little differently than the Warriors did, but the team around him is not jelling as much as it could. That's something the Mavs have to figure out; otherwise, it may be worth exploring the idea of moving the future Hall-of-Fame guard.

Thompson and the Mavericks are back in action tomorrow against the Sacramento Kings. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT inside the Golden 1 Center.

