Kevin Durant sees similarity between himself and Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg

Despite a slow start to his NBA career, Cooper Flagg could still go down as one of the greatest players ever if Kevin Durant can see the future.

Austin Veazey

Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) celebrates during the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Houston Rockets in their first true road game of the season on Monday night, 110-102, dropping to 2-5 on the year. It's been far from a dream start for the Mavs, as they've put Cooper Flagg in an unfamiliar place, and injuries are already starting to mount up.

However, Rockets superstar Kevin Durant isn't worried about Cooper Flagg's start. In fact, he sees some similarities between his situation and Flagg's from when Durant first entered the NBA.

“I think that you’re going from in college playing four and five to playing point guard, two guard,” Durant said, via DallasHoopsJournal. “That’s going to be an adjustment period for everybody.

Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg
Oct 27, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks on during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

"I hate to inject myself into his [situation]. But I came in college playing four, five. I came to the league playing a two. So it’s like position changes like that can really throw you off early on in your career, but I think he’s still working through it and having some good games, you know?”

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd has rolled Copper Flagg out at point guard to start the season, which is an entirely new position for him. He never played point guard in high school or college, and while has has great playmaking instincts, he's just not a point guard, which is why the offense has been so rough to start. Coming out of Monday's game, the Mavs are dead last in offensive rating and points per game.

Cooper Flagg looks better when playing alongside other true point guards, but with Kyrie Irving out as he recovers from ACL surgery, their best options are D'Angelo Russell, Brandon Williams, and Jaden Hardy. That's not exactly the most redeeming group of guards, and Jason Kidd wants the most talented players possible on the floor.

Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant
Nov 1, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) looks on during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant Still Confident in Cooper Flagg

Although it's been a messy few games to start Cooper Flagg's career, Kevin Durant still sees a very bright future for the young Maverick. He saw Flagg practice with the United State select team last year before the Olympics, and Durant thinks Flagg will be one of the greatest ever.

"I think that he’s going to be a hell of a player,” Durant said. “I think that he’s going to be such a nightmare… that… he’ll be considered one of the best of all time.”

It's going to take time for Flagg to adjust to this new role, but he's also on a weird team that has no identity right now.

