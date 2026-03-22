Kyrie Irving Continuing To Step Up for Dallas Mavericks Despite Injury

It has been a disappointing season for the Dallas Mavericks, who sit with a 23-48 record with 11 games left. They haven't won a home game in two months, and even if they're not exactly focused on wins right now, that's still a wild statistic.

A big reason for their disappointment has been the lack of Kyrie Irving, who has missed this season while rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered a little over a year ago. There was a chance that he could've returned this season, but with how poorly the season was going, there was no reason to rush him back.

However, even without playing a game, Irving has still been huge for the Mavs, using his voice to support his teammates, especially Cooper Flagg. On a few occasions, Flagg has mentioned Irving as someone who has been the one in his ear to keep him motivated through a losing season, and he reiterated that after Saturday's loss to the LA Clippers.

"Just leaned on my teammates [during this losing streak],” Flagg said. “The guys in the locker room who have long careers and been in this league for a long time. They’ve helped keep me sane throughout this whole process for sure... Kyrie has been someone who has been there for me a lot mentally. He went through a lot of the same things I’m going through. I’m trying to learn as much as I can from him and understand his perspective.”

Jan 28, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

All Too Familiar Position for Kyrie Irving

Kyrie Irving was once a first overall pick out of Duke to a franchise that had just lost its icon. Back then, it was LeBron James, who left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Miami Heat in free agency. This time, it's Cooper Flagg having to deal with the emotions of an organization that inexplicably traded away Luka Doncic.

Having Irving there by his side has been important. He said in an interview with ESPN's Malika Andrews earlier that Irving would often call and text him early in the season with motivation and important information.

Once Irving is back on the court, the Mavs are hopeful that the duo of Irving and Flagg will be good enough to vault the team back into contention. They hoped to contend this year, but it became pretty clear that they didn't have enough playmaking to do so. Adding Irving and hopefully a talented guard in the lottery will change that entirely.

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