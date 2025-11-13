Lakers' Luka Doncic speaks on possible return to Mavericks after Nico Harrison firing

The Dallas Mavericks made shockwaves when they fired Nico Harrison on Tuesday. People figured it was coming after he traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers back in February, but it took nine months until he was actually dismissed as the team's general manager.

It was pretty clear that Harrison had something against Doncic personally. He took extra lengths to keep the trade discussions with Rob Pelinka a secret, and then he trashed Doncic on the way out, leaking all sorts of reports about his weight and conditioning. Now that Harrison is gone, is there any world where Doncic could return to Dallas in the future?

“The city of Dallas, the fans, players, they always have a special place in my heart," Doncic said. "I thought I was gonna stay there forever, but I didn't. Always I can call it home. But right now I'm focused on the Lakers, trying to move on."

Doncic was then asked if he ever saw himself returning to Dallas. He didn't say no, but he didn't say yes either. "Right now I'm focused on the Lakers. No further comments."

Luka Doncic loved his time in Dallas, and as he's said multiple times, including in this press conference, he never thought he'd leave. Neither did Dallas fans. He received the torch from Dirk Nowitzki, and many people thought he'd have a statue next to Nowitzki's one day.

If Doncic were to return, it would likely take a few years. He just signed a three-year, $165 million extension with the Lakers this offseason, making him trade ineligible until February 2nd, which is about 11 days before the trade deadline, and it seems unlikely that they would trade him anyways.

He can opt out of the third year, where he would be eligible to sign a five-year. $417 million supermax deal in free agency.

Should Mavericks Start Planning For 2028 Free Agency?

Obviously, it's a pipe dream to think Luka Doncic may ever return to the Mavericks given how he was treated on the way out, but we can always be optimistic. Both Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis are currently scheduled to be off the books by then unless they re-sign at some point in the next few years.

The only players currently under contract for 2028 are Daniel Gafford and P.J. Washington, while Cooper Flagg will have the last year of his team option (it's hard to imagine that not being picked up). Dereck Lively II could be due for an extension here soon, but his injury history is starting to become worrisome.

