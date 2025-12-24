Mark Cuban backs Dallas Mavericks forward for major NBA award

Mark Cuban has never been one to hide his emotions about the Dallas Mavericks, even if he's no longer the majority owner of the team. If officiating is bad, he'll make note of it. And if one of his players should be in the running for an award, he wants everyone to know about it.

Mavericks forward Naji Marshall has had a good season, but he's been tremendous as of late. In his last 16 games, he's averaging 15.4 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 3.0 APG, shooting 60.9% from the floor. He's also been shooting a ridiculous 70.6% inside the paint all year.

That has Mark Cuban believing Marshall should be in the running for the Most Improved Player Award, taking to Twitter/X to make his opinion known.

"[Naji Marshall] is the MIP. Not even close," Cuban tweeted.

Cuban also quoted the new Bill Simmons Podcast, where he and Tim Legler discussed players who have taken a jump. Cuban was a little upset that they didn't mentioned Nai Marshall.

"I know you and [Legler] are putting [Marshall] right near the top of that MIP list. Just look at his in the paint stats. Plays both ways. Passes. Defends.



He lets his game do all the talking. mavs fans know. Time you all learned!"

I know you and @LegsESPN are putting @marshall_naji8 right near the top of that MIP list. Just look at his in the paint stats. Plays both ways. Passes. Defends.



He lets his game do all the talking. mavs fans know. Time you all learned ! https://t.co/n59VZOziGG — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) December 24, 2025

Why Naji Marshall Probably Won't Be Considered for MIP

Naji Marshall has had a great season, but his counting stats are almost identical to last season. His point have gone up by 0.2, and the stats do matter when it comes to this award. Looking at FanDuel's odds, they have 38 players listed, and not one of them is Naji Marshall. They don't have a Maverick listed at all.

It's going to be tough to beat out Deni Avdija or Jalen Johnson for this award. Avdija has jumped from averaging 16.9 PPG, 7.3 RPG, and 3.9 APG last year to an outstanding 25.5 PPG, 7.1 RPG, and 6.6 APG this year while his shooting splits have stayed about the same.

And then there's Jalen Johnson, who was at 18.9 PPG, 10.0 RPG, and 5.0 APG a season ago, and now he's at 23.8 PPG, 10.2 RPG, and 8.3 APG. The playmaking has been outstanding for him, and a jump that no one saw coming. It'll be tough to knock either of those two off their pedestal, especially considering that Naji Marshall hasn't been as productive as these two.

