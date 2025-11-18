NBA insider provides great injury update for Mavericks' Kyrie Irving

The Dallas Mavericks have not had a great start to the season, as they sit with a 4-11 record. Injuries have limited the team's effectiveness, as Kyrie Irving is still recovering from his torn ACL, Anthony Davis has missed most of the season with a low-grade calf strain, and Dereck Lively II and Daniel Gafford have been in and out of the lineup because of injuries.

There's been no timeline established for Kyrie Irving's return, while Davis will be re-evaluated in another week or so. So, when could Irving return to the floor?

ESPN's Marc J. Spears said that he thinks Irving could be playing right now, but the Mavs are taking the extra steps to ensure that he's healthy.

“Kyrie's looking good, he's ahead of schedule," Spears said. "He's working out with the purpose of playing this season… If it was the playoffs, he could play right now.”

The Mavericks have been hesitant to say that Irving is ahead of schedule, as Jason Kidd has only said that he's making good progress. Kidd has also said that he hopes Irving is back before the end of the calendar year, but he didn't make any promises on that. He's very aware of how badly this team needs Irving on the floor, but they have to be very sure that they won't risk him getting further injured.

With how the Mavericks are performing right now, it may almost be better to just save him until next season. If he's scheduled to return after the New Year, for example, there's a decent chance the Mavericks have somewhere around a 7-25 record. The schedule is difficult moving forward, and there's no fix coming with the current player personnel.

Oct 29, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving looks on during a foul call review during the second quarter against the Indiana Pacers at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Can Kyrie Irving Save This Team?

The current Mavericks offense is torture to watch. They're at or near the bottom in nearly every meaningful offensive metric, because they don't have anyone who can properly run the offense with Irving out.

Coach Kidd tried deploying Cooper Flagg as the point guard to start the season, an 18-year-old who had never played the position in his life. It went how you would expect, and he's been much better since he went back to playing on the wing.

However, that leaves D'Angelo Russell and Brandon Williams as the two best options at point guard right now. Russell has his good moments, but he often looks like the worst player in a Mavericks uniform until Caleb Martin enters the game. And Williams can put on a great Irving impression, but he's not Kyrie Irving.

Even if/when Irving returns, he's not single-handedly saving this offense. There will still be a distinct lack of playmaking and shooting even once Irving returns. Klay Thompson has mostly struggled to shoot, but everyone on the roster has. Irving hasn't always been the best playmaker for others, as he's best utilized as a scorer and secondary playmaker, which explains half the roster.

