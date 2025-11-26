Trade idea sends Mavericks' $364 million star to Chicago Bulls

Things have not gone according to plan for the Dallas Mavericks since acquiring Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic almost 10 months ago.

Davis has spent more time on the sidelines than the court, justifying another trade if the Mavericks wanted to move on. Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley suggests a trade that would send Davis to his hometown Chicago Bulls for Coby White, Kevin Huerter, Zach Collins, a 2030 first-round pick (top-three protected) and a 2031 first-round pick swap.

"Mavericks fans might claim to be insulted by this offer, but we'd point them toward the limitations of Davis' market listed above. Because with those in mind, this feels...fine. White's scoring and creation (and to a lesser extent, Huerter's shooting) would make things easier on top pick Cooper Flagg, and the draft assets could help Chicago attack more deficiencies in future deals. Collins would mainly make the money work, but when he's healthy, he can contribute on both ends," Buckley wrote.

Davis trade could force Mavericks to rebuild

A trade like this would be the official waving of the white flag for the Mavericks this season. They are trying to field a contending roster, but a 5-14 record through 19 games that has them only better than the New Orleans Pelicans in the Western Conference is already putting them in a bit of a hole to start the season.

Trading Davis to get White sounds like a bit of a letdown on paper, but the point guard is exactly the type of player the Mavericks need right now. White is in a weird spot next to Josh Giddey in the Bulls' backcourt, so moving him to the Mavs gives him a chance to spread his wings.

Things will be tight once Kyrie Irving returns to the lineup, but acquiring White will give the Mavs a plan for when they eventually move off of their other future Hall-of-Famer either during the offseason or next year.

