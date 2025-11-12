Will Anthony Davis return against Phoenix Suns after Mavericks fired Nico Harrison?

The post-Nico Harrison era is finally upon the Dallas Mavericks. It took about nine months too long to reach that decision, but better late than never?

The result of Harrison being the GM and trading away a megastar like Luka Doncic is Anthony Davis now being on the team because he had a weird fascination with him. Davis has played in just 14 of a possible 44 games since he was traded to Dallas, which was entirely predictable given his entire NBA career.

Davis has missed the last six games with a low-grade calf strain suffered against the Indiana Pacers at the end of October. Davis has wanted to return in the last few games, but the Mavs are showing caution and not playing him until they're confident he's ready to go.

Dallas is playing against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, and both teams will be missing key scorers, but the biggest question is whether or not Anthony Davis will play. He's currently listed as questionable for Wednesday's game, and will likely be pushing to play.

Part of the reason he hasn't returned in the last few games is because Patrick Dumont himself has been weighing in on whether ot not Davis should be pushing to return from this calf strain. The NBA is wary of calf strains because of the rise in Achilles tears, so it's smart to wait until he's fully healthy.

Full Mavericks-Suns Injury Report

Outside of Davis, third-year center Dereck Lively II has been upgraded to questionable with his right knee sprain. Lively has been listed as doubtful for the last three games, but has missed the last eight.

Kyrie Irving (left knee ACL surgery recovery) and Dante Exum (right knee injury management) are still listed as out, while star rookie Cooper Flagg (right thumb sprain) is available. Flagg played with a wrap on his hand on Monday against the Milwaukee Bucks, but played well, going for 26 points and 9 rebounds on 9/15 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns will be without Jalen Green due to a right hamstring strain. Green missed the first eight games of the season with a different hamstring injury, came back for two games, then got hurt in that second game, just 7 minutes in.

Jalen Green was arguably the primary prize of the Kevin Durant trade, as the Suns also got back Dillon Brooks and the 10th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, which became Khaman Maluach.

