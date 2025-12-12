Will Cooper Flagg, Cam Thomas play in Mavericks-Nets?

The Dallas Mavericks return to the hardwood on Friday night against the Brooklyn Nets after nearly a week off, hoping to pick up where they left off. They won four of their last five games, including wins over the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Denver Nuggets.

But the Nets also had a stretch of success before this mini break, winning three of their last four games. The difference is that those wins came against the Hornets, Bulls, and Pelicans, which is a much different group of opponents.

There are some big names on Friday's injury report, and none are bigger than Cooper Flagg. As has been the case for the last month or so, he'll be available in this game as he deals with his thumb splint. Trying to shoot has been an issue for him, especially from the three-point line, but he's grown more comfortable in the mid-range and finishing around the basket.

Another big name is Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas. He hasn't played since November 5th due to a hamstring strain, but they provided an update this week saying he's getting back to on-court work this week and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. That means he'll be out for this game, making life a little easier on the Mavericks' defense.

Dec 6, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) dunks during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images | Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

READ MORE: Mavericks return to action against Nets after nearly a week off

Full Mavericks-Nets Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks are already down two players due to season-ending injuries, and we just crossed over into December. Dante Exum needs knee surgery to clean up a procedure from the offseason, which is disappointing when you consider that he won't play a game this year, and he may not play in the NBA again. Injuries took him out of the league once, the Mavericks brought him back in, and after hardly playing this season, he won't play at all this year.

The Mavs also announced this week that Dereck Lively II would have season-ending foot surgery in London, which will be his third foot procedure this year. He had surgery in January for a stress fracture, then had a procedure over the offseason to remove bone spurs.

Daniel Gafford (right ankle injury management) is doubtful for this game, which is probably not what fans wanted to see after a week off for him. But the ankle has kept him in and out of the lineup all year. It needs to get healthy. Kyrie Irving remains out as he recovers from ACL surgery.

Brooklyn will be without Haywood Highsmith as he recovers from right knee surgery.

READ MORE: 3-team trade idea that sends Anthony Davis to Raptors could be package Mavericks want

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks NewsEmpty heading