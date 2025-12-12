3-team trade idea that sends Anthony Davis to Raptors could be package Mavericks want

The Dallas Mavericks are discussing potential trade opportunities for star forward Anthony Davis. He doesn't quite fit the Cooper Flagg timeline, is often injured, and his insistence on playing power forward, when possible, really wrecks the team's spacing. They've played better as of late because he's been at center, but that isn't where he wants to be.

The Mavericks also have a need to accumulate some picks in the next few years to make up for not owning their own first-round picks from 2027 to 2030, whether they have the worst of a swap right or they traded the pick elsewhere.

ESPN has mocked up a few trades to send Anthony Davis elsewhere, and they drafted one involving two teams that have shown interest in two different Mavs players. Here's the full breakdown of the trade.

Mavericks Receive: Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett, Jarace Walker, Ochai Agbaji, 2026 first-round pick (via TOR), 2027 first-round pick (via IND, lottery protected)

Toronto Raptors Receive: Anthony Davis, Tony Bradley

Indiana Pacers Receive: Daniel Gafford

"The cleanest way for the Raptors to match Davis' salary is to package Barrett and Poeltl, thereby taking a hit on the wing while improving at the center position. From Dallas' perspective, the former is still just 25 years old and could fit as a nice long-term performer next to Flagg, while the latter is a valuable if expensive big man who would give Dallas another option at center with Dereck Lively II," ESPN's Zach Kram wrote.

"Thus the Pacers -- who are 'in active trade talks around the league to find a center of the future after losing Myles Turner in free agency,' according to Charania -- join the party, swapping a lottery-protected pick for Gafford. The rim-running Gafford could team up with stretch big Jay Huff in a versatile center rotation in Indiana.

"Finally, the Mavericks would get the rest of the season to evaluate two recent lottery picks who have taken steps back this season in Walker and Agbaji. It's possible a change of scenery could rejuvenate their careers, and Dallas needs young two-way wings."

Why This Trade Could be Worth it for the Mavericks

While Mavericks fans would like more valuable draft picks for giving up Gafford and Davis, this is still decent value. Jarace Walker was just the 7th overall pick in 2024, and while I admittedly didn't see him as that high of a prospect, he has a lot of fans around the NBA. And while the Raptors started the season strong, they have lost 6 of their last 7 games, so that pick could end up being valuable, especially because Barrett being injured is why they haven't been playing well, and he's in this deal.

The Jakob Poeltl contract would be a tough one to swallow, as he is set to make $123 million over the next five seasons, taking him to when he's 35. That's not a good contract, even if he's a starting-level center.

But the two first-round picks, plus a shot at a recent lottery pick could make this a worthy gamble for the Mavs. Nothing will make the trade feel worth it after giving up Luka Doncic, but this one isn't terrible.

