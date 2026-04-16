The One Player the Dallas Mavericks Can't Afford to Lose This Offseason

The Dallas Mavericks have a lot of decisions to make on players this offseason, as they shift their focus to surrounding Cooper Flagg with talent that fits him. He already looks like a superstar, and he spent a few months of this season as an 18-year-old.

Including Ryan Nembhard's team option, the Mavericks have 11 players under contract and a few pending free agents. They also have three draft picks, and two of them should be on guaranteed contracts, barring a trade back from the 30th overall pick. That doesn't leave many openings to add free agents or re-sign pending free agents, but that doesn't mean there aren't players they shouldn't retain.

Dallas does have a few different options that they could go, but there is one option that they can't let walk out of the building.

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Marvin Bagley III (35) looks on during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Marvin Bagley III Made His Case To Stick in Dallas

Marvin Bagley III was mainly added to the Anthony Davis trade with the Washington Wizards because he was another expiring contract that they could use to get off the books this summer. Anything to not have to pay Jaden Hardy or D'Angelo Russell anything was a win for the Mavs.

Bagley ended up being a good rotational big for Dallas, averaging 11.0 PPG and 6.8 RPG in his 22 games since the trade. While he still has deficiencies, especially when defending the pick-and-roll, his rebounding juice, athleticism, and knack for putbacks were huge off the bench.

The Mavericks also can't be comfortable with Dereck Lively II's health. As talented as he is, he underwent three procedures on the same foot in the same calendar year. That is a lot for a 7-footer, and they need to have insurance plans.

That's why trading Daniel Gafford may be a little unrealistic unless an offer comes across the table for a first-round pick. While he's not the passer that Lively is, they do share a lot of the same qualities: shot-blocking, energy, hustle, alley-oops, etc.

Marvin Bagley III can fill that role as well, and he can hit the occasional three-pointer. While he may not want to be the third big in the lineup, he will still have plenty of opportunity, given the health of Lively and Gafford.

If Bagley is set on moving on, they may choose to bring back Moussa Cisse, who impressed on his two-way contract. He's set to be a restricted free agent this offseason.

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