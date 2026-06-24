Status of Dallas Mavericks' Late First-Round Pick in 2026 In Question

The Dallas Mavericks left the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft with two prospects: Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr. with the 9th pick, and, after some interesting trading at the end of the night, Spanish guard Sergio De Larrea.

De Larrae is a 6'7" guard capable of handling the ball, and he has been a great shooter thus far, even winning the Spanish Supercup MVP last year, while being voted as Liga ACB's best young player this year. For a Mavericks team desperate for some potential in the backcourt, De Larrea provides that in spades.

However, there is some doubt on whether or not De Larrea will actually play in the NBA this year. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, Sergio De Larrea was initially leaning toward staying overseas next season as he grows his game, but being drafted by the Mavericks, the team he wanted to go to, has potentially changed his way of thinking.

According to Stein, whether or not De Larrea makes it over this season, or even the NBA Summer League in a few weeks, is still being questioned. It's no longer as certain that he would stay overseas.

After his team won the Liga ACB championship on Wednesday, a game in which he had just 4 points in over 15 minutes, finishing with a brutal -16, he said he got the call at 6 a.m., but said, "In a few hours, we'll talk and see what decision we make."

"Me llamaron a las 6 de la mañana, pero estaba dormido. En un horas, hablaremos y veremos qué decisión tomamos" 👀



¿Va a llegar Sergio de Larrea a Dallas? ¿Su futuro inmediato está en la NBA? Responde en DAZN después de ganar la Liga Endesa 👑#LigaEndesaxDAZN 🏀 pic.twitter.com/vY1uIK6OHO — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) June 24, 2026

Dallas Mavericks Could Use Sergio De Larrea

Even if he wouldn't play much this season because of how much development he needs, it would be great to get him in the building so he can start working with Phil Handy, a legendary player development coach. He could learn from great shooters like Max Christie and Klay Thompson (if Thompson stays with the Mavs), and arguably the greatest ball-handler of all time, Kyrie Irving.

They could have him play in the G-League at times while he continues to develop, but they could also use him in games where Irving is resting as he comes back from his ACL injury. Irving isn't the most durable player, and Ryan Nembhard can't be the only primary ball-handler left on the roster. De Larrea can help with that.

Dallas will still need to add other players in the backcourt this offseason, as AJ Johnson can't be relied upon to develop into anything productive, and Thompson isn't getting any younger. Add De Larrea and add a veteran free agent, and that will make the backcourt look a lot better.

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