Two Potential Trades That Could Make Sense For The Dallas Mavericks

The NBA Playoffs are underway across the league. So far, the opening round has provided plenty of exciting finishes.

However, the Dallas Mavericks are sitting on the couch for the second straight year. Last season, the Mavericks were eliminated in the play-in game, and the franchise followed that up with a 26-56 record in 2025-26.

READ MORE: NBA Playoff Failures Could Force Desperate Trade With Mavericks for Kyrie Irving

Coming into the year, there was optimism that Dallas could compete for a spot in the postseason. Those plans didn't come to fruition as Anthony Davis struggled to stay on the court before being traded to the Washington Wizards, and Kyrie Irving sat out to rehab from an ACL injury.

The season didn't end up being a net negative as the Mavericks identified their franchise star in No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg. Despite being the youngest player in the NBA, Flagg surpassed the lofty expectations on his shoulders, showcasing immense potential.

Moving forward, there's no doubt that the team will build around Flagg. That could lead to offseason trades.

Two Deals That Might Make Sense For Dallas

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) against the Utah Jazz in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Spencer broke onto the scene during his second year with the Grizzlies. He averaged 11.1 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in 23.8 minutes per game. Spencer led the league in free-throw percentage and shot 44.9% from three-point range.

READ MORE: NBA Hall of Famer Admits to Changing Mavericks' Cooper Flagg's Rookie of the Year Vote

The Mavericks have a need for a guard who can put the ball on the floor at a high level. Klay Thompson started to show signs of age last season, shooting career-worsts across the board. Thompson will be 37 before the 2026-27 campaign concludes.

It's worth noting that it would take a good deal to get Memphis to part with Spencer. The 26-year-old is locked into a four-year/$10.3 million contract that ties him to the Grizzlies until 2029.

"Dallas can aim higher than Cam Spencer if it's willing to put first-round equity on the table," Favale wrote. "Related: It shouldn't be doing that. Spencer provides enough ball-handling and passing in tandem with lethal outside shooting to offset any gaps in a Kyrie- and Cooper-powered offense."

Allen is certainly intriguing with what he brings as a defender. It's also a major plus that he's trending in the right direction on offense.

Though he's currently dealing with an injury, Allen had the most productive season of his eight-year professional career. During the regular season, he averaged 16.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals per game.

Allen has two years remaining on a $70 million extension, including a player option in 2027-28.

"Grayson Allen offers less creation but did more ball-handling this year and should be more efficient from beyond the arc," Favale wrote. "With the Phoenix Suns in need of a tune-up at the 4, they just so happen to be a good trade partner for Dallas, too."

A trade wouldn't come cheap, considering the salary matching. The Mavericks have to seriously consider parting ways with Daniel Gafford or PJ Washington as they look to the future.

Regardless of how things shake out, the roster will get some retooling over the next few months.

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