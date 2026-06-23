Where do the Dallas Mavericks Pick in the 2026 NBA Draft?

Tonight is the start of the 2026 NBA Draft, a big moment for the future of the Dallas Mavericks. It's a completely new era. Masai Ujiri is the team president, Mike Schmitz is the general manager, Dusty May is the head coach, and Cooper Flagg is the star player to build around.

Everything the Mavericks want to do is build around Flagg. This is their best shot to do so, as they hold three picks, including two in the first round. They won't control their first-round pick again until 2031, so if they want to add young talent around Flagg, it has to be in this draft.

This is a great draft to accumulate young talent. NBA Draft experts believe this to be the deepest and most talented class in a long time. Dallas has never been a team to build through the draft, usually getting lucky on a superstar falling into their laps (Dirk Nowitzki and Luka Doncic), then building the team around them through free agency or trades. That likely won't be the case if Ujiri and Schmitz have anything to say about it.

Anything can happen, but here are the picks the Mavericks are entering Tuesday with.

9th Overall - Mavericks Own First-Round Pick

30th Overall- via OKC Thunder (from Washington Wizards); Acquired in Anthony Davis trade

48th Overall- via Phoenix Suns (from Washington Wizards); Acquired in Anthony Davis trade

Tuesday will be the first round, which will start at 7 p.m. CST on ESPN and ABC, while the second round will be Wednesday night. NBA executives have liked separating the two rounds.

Sep 30, 2024; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and Team President Masai Ujiri addresses the media during medi day at Scotiabank Area. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Dallas Mavericks Could Be Big Movers in 2026 NBA Draft

According to many reports, the Dallas Mavericks are open to trading up or down from all of their draft picks. Rumors have even surfaced that they've discussed the framework of a trade with the OKC Thunder that would send out the 9th pick and bring back 12 and 17, assuming the player they want is no longer available.

They could trade a few different veterans, such as Naji Marshall, Daniel Gafford, or Klay Thompson, if it helps them trade up from the 30th pick. They would love to end up with three top-20 picks, as that would put them in prime position to add three quality players.

The second round is completely unpredictable. Those picks switch hands as much as anything throughout the draft, so who they'll end up with, or if they even make a second-round pick, is a complete mystery.

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