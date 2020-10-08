SI.com
Mavs Pod: Cauley-Stein Dishes on Being Mavs 'Enforcer'

Dalton Trigg

DALLAS - What is Willie Cauley-Stein’s future with the Dallas Mavericks?

"If it helps you, I bought a house here in Dallas," Cauley-Stein tells DallasBasketball.com. "I bought a house here in Dallas, so I'm here, I'm chillin', I'm in the 'D.'

On this episode of DBcom’s “Step Back” podcast, the guys are joined by Mavericks big man Cauley-Stein, who was acquired from the Golden State Warriors this past season and had his already-short Dallas debut cut even shorter due to COVID-19. 

Cauley-Stein starts our visit by talking about how the timing of the pandemic led to his decision to not attend the NBA Bubble, being that his daughter was born over the summer and his family was still in the process of moving. He also touches on how he thought he was just starting to get in a good rhythm with Luka Doncic and the rest of his teammates before things got shut down.

READ MORE: NBA 2K Heavily Features Mavs, Doncic in 2K21 Next-Gen Preview

From there, he dishes on what he thought of his teammates' efforts against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round, what he's been working on this offseason (and how he has so much more to offer with his skillset than what has been shown so far - more on this particular topic coming to DallasBasketball.com soon), how he can help the Mavs going forward, the differences between the Mavs and Sacramento Kings organizations, and much more.

READ MORE: Mavs Cuban: We're Watching a 'Night-and-Day' LeBron

When asked about his upcoming player option, Cauley-Stein says nothing has been set in stone since he hasn't spoken with his agent about it yet, but from the sound of it, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere anytime soon if he can help it.

"If it helps you, I bought a house here in Dallas," said Cauley-Stein. "I bought a house here in Dallas, so I'm here, I'm chillin', I'm in the 'D.'"

The guys end this session by asking Cauley-Stein three of our listeners' questions submitted via Twitter over the weekend, including how he can see himself being an enforcer for the Mavs going forward, or a "goonie," as he puts it. 

His answer is worth a listen.

Thanks for listening, and be sure to subscribe to the Mavs Step Back Podcast on your favorite platforms!

