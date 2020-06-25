Dallas Basketball
Step Back Podcast Ep. 62: Will Luka Be 'Mavs For Life'?

Dalton Trigg

Luka Doncic as "Dallas Mavericks For Life.'' That's not too much to ask, right?

Welcome to Episode 62 on the Mavs Step Back Podcast. Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan are your hosts, and you can read all of their work here at MavsSI.com/DallasBasketball.com, as well as follow along with their Mavs conversations on Twitter: @dalton_trigg and @MattGalatzan.

The Dallas Mavericks and its fans would love nothing more than to see Luka Doncic finish his entire career with the team, the same way Dirk Nowitzki did for 20 seasons. But, is something like that really possible in today's NBA climate? Tune in to this week's episode to find out where the guys stand on this particular topic, as well a handful of other topics submitted by our Mavs Step Back listeners via our Twitter mailbag. Thanks for listening week-in and week-out!

You will be able to find each and every pod episode here at DBcom, but we are also available on iTunes, Spotify, Spotify, Anchor, Pocket Cast, and just about every other podcast site you can imagine.

We are also on Youtube now, and you can subscribe there as well! To make things better, once we get to 1,000 subscribers on Youtube, we can begin to bring you new live broadcasts, emergency podcasts, and a bunch of other really cool content on that platform.

Screenshot 2020-06-04 22.37.24

Oh, and did we mention that by taking 10 seconds to hit that 'subscribe' button, it automatically enters you for a chance to win two tickets to any Mavs game of your choice (whenever fans are allowed to attend games again, that is) when we reach our goal of 1,000 subscribers? It's a win-win situation for MFFL! We're over halfway there, so sign up while you can.

Always feel free to message us @StepBackMavs on Twitter with any Mavs-related questions you might have and it could end up being discussed on the pod!

