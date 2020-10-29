SI.com
Dallas Basketball
Step Back Pod: Mavs 'Win-Now' Moves - Gallinari + Giannis?

Dalton Trigg

On this week's episode of the Mavs Step Back Podcast, Dalton Trigg and Matt Galatzan discuss the Dallas Morning News' report from Tuesday that the Dallas Mavericks are willing to trade any player on the roster not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis. 

Although this line of thinking might have been assumed by many, it's telling, at least in our opinion, that the DMN is reporting nearly three weeks before the NBA Draft commences. Although the Mavs front office likely has Giannis Antetokounmpo in the back of their minds for next offseason, the goal this offseason is as clear as ever - win big this offseason, and worry about next offseason when it gets here.

"(We're) never patient," GM Donnie Nelson told in his Mavs Step Back Podcast debut last season. "Because we want to be as good as we can be... yesterday. ... We're always looking for every angle. ... It's 'turn over every rock,' and then turn it over three more times just to make sure."

READ MORE: 'We're Never Patient' Mavs Willing to Trade All But Luka & KP

In fact, that statement alone was reason enough for the guys to explore a potential Aaron Gordon trade on last week's episode, as Gordon is a player the Mavs have shown interest in on multiple occasions since 2018... a potential 'turning the rock over three more times just to make sure' kind of situation if you will.

READ MORE: NBA Trade Rumors: Gordon or DeRozan as Mavs Fits?

The Mavs willingness to do whatever they can to become title contenders before getting into the Giannis sweepstakes is a smart move for two reasons: 

1) If you can reach title contention without Giannis, it will show him just how unstoppable the team would be with him added to the mix (if that isn't already apparent), and 

2) Projected cap space is overrated. Sure, the Mavs could play it safe and preserve as much cap space as they can for a year leading up to 2021, but why not maximize every ounce of Doncic's brilliance while you can? If the 'Greek Freak' wants to play in Dallas, the Mavs will make the necessary moves to make sure he's going to play in Dallas when the time comes. 

That's all there is to it.

READ MORE: The Push of Giannis to Mavs - And Giannis on Luka

The discussion then moves to how Mavs have already become a preferred destination, at least when it comes to what NBA Draft prospects are saying. And how about the Mavs making Danilo Gallinari a prime offseason target? Given that Dallas nearly traded for the Oklahoma City Thunder forward at the trade deadline this past season, we believe it's a great possibility. All that and more, including which NFL team Matt thinks the Mavs' current trajectory reminds him of, on this week's episode:

 As always, thanks for listening, and be sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast platform!

Mavs Step Back Podcast

