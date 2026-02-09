Report: Investor Group Seeking to Buy Mavericks Back With Mark Cuban

In the final few days of 2023, Mark Cuban—perhaps the face of the NBA’s ownership class—sold his majority stake in the Mavericks to the Dumont and Adelson families to relatively little fanfare at a valuation of $3.5 billion. Cuban retained a 27% stake in Dallas and after the sale said that he intended to stay on to run the day-to-day operations of the franchise. Given everything that has happened in the years since, that clearly was not the case.

The most clear example came in February 2025, when under the cover of night, the franchise traded superstar Luka Dončić for a package headlined by Anthony Davis less than a year removed from a surprise trip to the NBA title. The deal was done without Cuban being consulted, and he admitted that he found out just before it was finalized. It also pulled back the curtain on Dallas’s operation, revealing that the former governor was no longer running the show.

The Mavericks wound up lucking into the top pick in last year’s NBA draft and the selection, Duke forward Cooper Flagg, looks like a future superstar. Even so, most Dallas fans would probably like a do-over, especially after Davis played just 29 games for the franchise before being traded once again ahead of this year’s deadline to the Wizards.

It is highly unlikely that Patrick Dumont and Miriam Adelson have any plans to sell the franchise less than three years after they acquired it, but according to Dallas-based NBA insider Marc Stein, a group of investors hope to make a Cuban-led bid to buy the team back.

BREAKING: An unidentified Dallas investor group is interested in partnering with Mark Cuban to buy the Mavericks back from Patrick Dumont, @TheSteinLine has learned.



A source close to Dumont told me “the family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper… pic.twitter.com/C1lCVwZt4X — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 9, 2026

Based on Stein’s brief report, it is unclear whether Cuban is an active participant in the push, or if the investor group hopes to bring him into the fold.

Stein quotes a source close to Dumont stating that “the family remains excited about the future of the franchise and the Cooper Flagg era,” effectively shutting down the idea of selling the Mavericks.

Cuban has not yet publicly responded to the report.

The idea has to excite Dallas fans who have been through the ringer with the franchise since the ill-conceived Dončić trade—a move that ultimately cost general manager Nico Harrison his job. Even so, it is a farfetched concept.

Cuban bought the Mavericks at a valuation of $285 million in January 2000, making the 2023 sale incredibly lucrative. Even with the backing of other investors, it would be an unbelievably expensive move to convince the Dumont/Adelson group to exit now.

