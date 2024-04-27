VIDEO: Clippers' Russell Westbrook, Dallas Mavericks Starter Ejected in Game 3
Late in the Game 3 101-90 win for the Dallas Mavericks, Russell Westbrook decided he'd had enough and gave Luka Doncic a hard foul by wrapping up Doncic's arm, a play that could've been dangerous. Westbrook took exception to something Doncic said and pushed him away, PJ Washington came over and gave Westbrook a small shove, and Westbrook gave an even harder shove right back.
Here is a video of the interaction.
Westbrook was assessed two separate technical fouls on the play while Washington was assessed one, which resulted in an automatic ejection for both players, as two technical fouls in a game results in automatic disqualification. Washington's first technical came earlier in the 4th quarter after a small scrum with Terance Mann. Westbrook had also picked up a flagrant foul earlier in the game for a wind-up that hit Josh Green in the face on a layup attempt.
There shouldn't be any further action taken against Washington that could impact him for the rest of the series, but it wouldn't surprise me to see Westbrook suspended for a game, as he also made contact with an official. It was already a dangerous play on one of the best players in the NBA and they like to protect their superstars, as they should.
Russell Westbrook finished the game with 1 point and 3 rebounds, shooting 0/7 from the floor. PJ Washington had 10 points, 5 rebounds, 3 steals, and was a +23 for the game.
Game 4 will be on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CST at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
READ MORE: Clippers Trust 'Blueprint' to Stop Luka Doncic's Dallas Mavericks in Playoff Series
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs
Follow Austin Veazey on Twitter