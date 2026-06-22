2024 NBA Re-Draft: Where Stephon Castle, Top Pick Zaccharie Risacher Land Two Years Later

The Knicks’ NBA title is still fresh, but the league is already looking ahead to next season. On Tuesday, the NBA draft begins with the Wizards on the clock, who have the choice between a trio of top prospects in AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson and Cameron Boozer.

It’s a monumental decision for a franchise that hopes to turn a corner and compete in a tough Eastern Conference. Washington’s decision could age nicely or poorly in a short period of time, as does each draft pick year in and year out.

The 2024 NBA draft is famous for the absence of a true superstar prospect that stood out from the pack. That’s changed in just two years as Stephon Castle, the No. 4 pick, won Rookie of the Year and aided Victor Wembanyama in the Spurs’ run to the Finals this season. He’ll continue on as the standout from his draft class as a key part of one of the league’s budding superpowers. But, what about his fellow draftees? And specifically Zaccharie Risacher—the top pick from his draft year?

With two years of NBA action behind the 2024 draft class, let’s revisit the first round and re-draft all 30 picks:

1. Atlanta Hawks

Stephon Castle was a key piece to San Antonio’s run to the Finals alongside Victor Wembanyama | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Original pick: Zaccharie Risacher (Wing, France)

Re-draft pick: Stephon Castle (Guard, UConn)

Risacher is a fine player for Atlanta, but the Hawks likely want a do-over on that pick. The 2024 draft class didn’t have the usual star power of a typical draft, but the French wing was seen as a strong upside play at a coveted position who had the potential to be a top 3-and-D player in the NBA. Although Risacher regressed a bit in year two, he’s still just 21 years old and can develop into a strong piece alongside Jalen Johnson and Dyson Daniels (barring any potential Risacher trades). But, with the way Castle has played as Wembanyama’s running mate, the Hawks sure missed out on a top-tier guard.

2. Washington Wizards

Original pick: Alex Sarr (Center, France)

Re-draft pick: Alex Sarr (Center, France)

Let’s not reinvent the wheel here. While there are plenty of interesting choices knowing what we know now, Sarr has quickly turned into one of the best rim protectors in the league. He’ll be a key piece alongside whoever Washington takes with the No. 1 pick in the 2026 draft, even with Trae Young and Anthony Davis (potentially) in the fold.

3. Houston Rockets

Original pick: Reed Sheppard (Guard, Kentucky)

Re-draft pick: Reed Sheppard (Guard, Kentucky)

Another pick that’s started to age well. Sheppard had a great year last season, averaging 13.5 points per game as he shot 39.4% on 7.0 three-point attempts per game. He’s a super small guard, but his shooting was always his standout skill and this past year the shot started to look better than expected. He’s a decent facilitator for Houston, too, and should be an untouchable roster piece.

4. San Antonio Spurs

Original pick: Stephon Castle (Guard, UConn)

Re-draft pick: Matas Buzelis (Wing, G League Ignite)

With Castle atop the re-draft, the Spurs have to look elsewhere. The additions of Castle, De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper have left San Antonio’s guard room crowded, so it could look to add a high-flying wing alongside Wembanyama. Buzelis had a strong past season with the Bulls, now as a core piece for Chicago in its rebuild. Once upon a time, he was seen as a top prospect in the 2024 class and knowing what we do today, he’d wind up in the top five on draft night.

5. Detroit Pistons

Original pick: Ron Holland (Wing, G League Ignite)

Re-draft pick: Kel’el Ware (Center, Indiana)

Holland fell out of the Pistons’ rotation in the playoffs and while he still has plenty of development ahead, Detroit could benefit from a floor-spacing big man. Ware shot 39.5% from three-point range for the Heat this past season and his length makes him a force near the rim. The Pistons have All-Star center Jalen Duren, but Ware’s shooting ability would take pressure off Duren and Ausar Thompson by giving superstar guard Cade Cunningham more space to operate.

6. Charlotte Hornets

Donovan Clingan is one of the top rebounders in the NBA | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Original pick: Tidjane Salaün (Wing, France)

Re-draft pick: Donovan Clingan (Center, UConn)

Clingan averaged more rebounds than any player last year aside from Nikola Jokić and Karl-Anthony Towns. Meanwhile, Salaün hasn’t been much of a factor for Charlotte as the Hornets have broken out with the core of LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel. Salaün is still only 20, so there’s time. But the Hornets could benefit greatly from Clingan’s presence down low.

7. Portland Trail Blazers

Original pick: Donovan Clingan (Center, UConn)

Re-draft pick: Ajay Mitchell (Guard, UC Santa Barbara)

Mitchell ended up with the Thunder as the 38th pick in the 2024 draft. He looked like a star alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Oklahoma City’s second-round sweep of the Lakers. Mitchell dropped 28 points in the close-out game and averaged 22.5 points over the four-game series. He was a game-changer for the Thunder until he suffered a calf strain that held him out of the last four games of the Western Conference finals against the Spurs. The former second-round pick is on one of the best value contracts in the NBA as another huge hit in the draft for the Thunder.

8. Minnesota Timberwolves (via San Antonio)

Original pick: Rob Dillingham (Guard, Kentucky)

Re-draft pick: Jared McCain (Guard, Duke)

Another steal by the Thunder. McCain was originally drafted by the 76ers as the No. 16 pick and was traded to Oklahoma City for peanuts at the trade deadline. He was another postseason standout for the Thunder, knocking down huge shots and putting up numbers off the bench. His early career hit a hiccup in Philadelphia, but he’s right back to his hot start as a rookie as he grows into one of the NBA’s premier three-point shooters.

9. Memphis Grizzlies

Isaiah Collier has grown into a strong guard for the Jazz | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Original pick: Zach Edey (Center, Purdue)

Re-draft pick: Isaiah Collier (Guard, USC)

Edey is still a good pick here as he missed the great majority of the past season due to injury after a strong rookie year, but couldn’t Memphis benefit from a lead guard amid the Ja Morant chaos? Collier is the best passer in his draft class and seems primed to continue improving, whether that’s in Utah or elsewhere.

10. Utah Jazz

Original pick: Cody Williams (Wing, Colorado)

Re-draft pick: Kyshawn George (Wing, Miami)

Williams, the brother of Thunder star Jalen, has struggled over the first two seasons of his career. As the Jazz look to get out of the rebuild, there may be even less opportunity for him. Meanwhile, George was a great add for the Wizards with the No. 24 pick. He’s a strong three-point shooter who can score near the rim and pass, too. Utah would likely want a redo on this pick in favor of one of the better wings in the draft class.

11. Chicago Bulls

Original pick: Matas Buzelis (Wing, G League Ignite)

Re-draft pick: Jaylen Wells (Wing, Washington State)

The Grizzlies took Wells with the No. 39 pick and he ended up finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. He improved slightly in his second season and has been a key piece for Memphis through the chaotic past two years. Whether that’s due to the opportunity he’s had with the Grizzlies remains to be seen, but you can’t deny how good Wells has been in his first two seasons.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder

Original pick: Nikola Topić (Guard, Serbia)

Re-draft pick: Zaccharie Risacher (Wing, France)

The Thunder’s first-round pick has navigated a difficult journey to start his NBA career. He missed his first season due to an ACL tear and missed the bulk of last season after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Topić’s NBA debut was an emotional moment and he still has plenty of runway ahead. Risacher, on the other hand, could play a bench role for one of the league’s powerhouses with much less pressure than he currently has as a former No. 1 pick.

13. Sacramento Kings

Original pick: Devin Carter (Guard, Providence)

Re-draft pick: Kyle Filipowski (Center, Duke)

The Kings need talent and Filipowski flashed a ton of that in his opportunity with the Jazz this past season. He started 41 games and had five performances with 25 points or more. He’s a versatile big man with length—even if his draft measurements weren’t the best—and has scoring pop that can help any team.

14. Washington Wizards (via Portland)

Original pick: Bub Carrington (Guard, Pittsburgh)

Re-draft pick: Bub Carrington (Guard, Pittsburgh)

Another Wizards pick that’s aged well. Carrington has the fourth-most points of anyone in his rookie class and although that’s come on a tanking team, he has serious wiggle and remaining upside that could keep him as one of the best scorers from the 2024 draft. As Washington looks to turn a corner, he should remain a big part of the team.

15. Miami Heat

Zach Edey missed the majority of last season due to injury | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Original pick: Kel’el Ware (Center, Indiana)

Re-draft pick: Zach Edey (Center, Purdue)

Injuries held Edey to just 11 games in his second season, but he had a great rookie year after the Grizzlies jumped for him in the draft. Long-term injury concerns are the biggest question with Edey, but when he’s available, he can dominate with his size.

16. Philadelphia 76ers

Original pick: Jared McCain (Guard, Duke)

Re-draft pick: Daniss Jenkins (Guard, St. John’s)

Jenkins broke out this past season with the Pistons. He went undrafted in 2024, but worked his way up from a two-way contract into a full roster spot and, most recently, as a critical piece of Detroit’s playoff rotation. He’s fearless and can knock down big shots, potentially with a growing role on a contender in the Eastern Conference. Nick Nurse would love to have him.

17. Los Angeles Lakers

Original pick: Dalton Knecht (Wing, Tennessee)

Re-draft pick: Ron Holland (Wing, G League Ignite)

As a former top-five pick who was once lauded as a top prospect in his class, Holland still has plenty of upside. He fell out of the Pistons’ playoff rotation after he played a decent chunk of minutes in his sole playoff series as a rookie against the Knicks. He remains a work in progress offensively, but he brings energy and has plenty of room to round out his game over time.

18. Orlando Magic

Original pick: Tristan da Silva (Forward, Colorado)

Re-draft pick: Tristan da Silva (Forward, Colorado)

The Magic took da Silva as an experienced college prospect who can help the team as it looks to contend in the East and he remains that to this day. He’s not the flashiest player, but he’s solid on both ends and can knock down threes, serving as a starter for Orlando when Franz Wagner is unavailable.

19. Toronto Raptors

Original pick: Ja’Kobe Walter (Guard, Baylor)

Re-draft pick: Jamal Shead (Guard, Baylor)

Shead ended up with the Raptors anyway and he’s a great bench piece for any team. He’s a good facilitator, an active defender and can score when he needs to and has turned into a great pick by the Raptors who can step up when called upon.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers

Jaylon Tyson was a key piece of the Cavaliers’ team that made a run to the Eastern Conference finals this season | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Original pick: Jaylon Tyson (Guard, California)

Re-draft pick: Jaylon Tyson (Guard, California)

Like other picks in this range, Tyson thrives as a fourth or fifth starter or even a key bench player. What makes him unique is his defensive tenacity as a true agitator who can put the ball in the hoop, too. He wasn’t in Cleveland’s rotation as a rookie, but he started in 42 of his 66 appearances this past season and averaged 13.5 points per game on a team that made it to the Eastern Conference finals.

21. New Orleans Pelicans

Original pick: Yves Missi (Center, Baylor)

Re-draft pick: Cam Spencer (Guard, UConn)

Missi was a good pick here and the Pelicans are still excited about what he brings their team defensively, but I’ll go for Spencer here. He’s had breakout moments over his first two seasons with the Grizzlies and brings an energy New Orleans needs after dealing Jose Alvarado to the Knicks at the trade deadline. Spencer is an older player for his draft class and wasn’t picked until No. 53, but he’s shined past his draft status as he’s stepped into the league.

22. Denver Nuggets (via Phoenix)

Original pick: DaRon Holmes II (Forward, Dayton)

Re-draft pick: Ryan Dunn (Wing, Virginia)

The Suns initially traded this pick and landed Dunn later in the first round. I like him at this spot with Phoenix’s initial pick that went to Denver as we look back on the 2024 draft. Injuries have derailed Holmes’s career thus far, but Dunn has exceeded expectations. He was always the best defender in his draft class, but his offensive limitations haven’t kept him down as much as initially anticipated.

23. Milwaukee Bucks

Original pick: AJ Johnson (Guard, Illawarra Hawks, Australia)

Re-draft pick: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Guard, Illinois)

The Bucks made an upside swing here with Johnson, who’s since been traded around from the Bucks to the Wizards and then to the Mavericks. He’s yet to find his footing, whereas Shannon has had some eye-popping moments in Minnesota. Shannon hasn’t always been available for the Timberwolves, but when he has been, he’s brought a scoring punch off the bench that the Bucks could use.

24. Washington Wizards (via New York)

Baylor Scheierman started 20 games for the Celtics this past season | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Original pick: Kyshawn George (Wing, Miami)

Re-draft pick: Baylor Scheierman (Wing, Creighton)

How about some shooting for the Wizards who no longer have Corey Kispert? There are some names left who may be more talented, but Scheierman has been great in his role as he was thrust into more minutes for the Celtics where he started at times. He shot 39.9% from three last season on over three attempts per game. Every team is looking for more shooters, which makes Scheierman a good add for any team.

25. New York Knicks

Original pick: Pacôme Dadiet (Wing, France)

Re-draft pick: Pelle Larsson (Guard, Arizona)

Dadiet hasn’t done much for the Knicks thus far—not like they need him to step up as the newest NBA champions. Larsson, however, stepped into a big role for the Heat as a second-round pick. He started 54 games last season and averaged 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He could be a good depth piece for New York in relief of Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges or OG Anunoby. But, that would be the rich getting richer.

26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Washington and New York)

Original pick: Dillon Jones (Guard, Weber State)

Re-draft pick: Yves Missi (Center, Baylor)

The Thunder traded back into the first round for Jones, who now has two NBA titles in his first two seasons after he went from Oklahoma City to New York. He hasn’t gotten much opportunity on the court, however, and Missi could bring the Thunder an over qualified third center who could help off the bench, especially if they can’t bring back Isaiah Hartenstein next season.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves

Original pick: Terrence Shannon Jr. (Guard, Illinois)

Re-draft pick: Ja’Kobe Walter (Guard, Baylor)

Walter was a highly touted prospect during his only season at Baylor, but ended up falling in the draft. Last season with Toronto, he hit 15 or more points in 11 games and is a good scorer off the bench. He can pop for 20 points out of nowhere and he has plenty of room to grow, still only 21 years old.

28. Phoenix Suns (via Denver)

Original pick: Ryan Dunn (Wing, Virginia)

Re-draft pick: Quinten Post (Center, Boston College)

The Suns ended up with Oso Ighodaro later in this draft, who brings a different skillset than Post. Ighodaro can serve as an offensive hub thanks to his passing ability, while Post is better at spacing the floor. Big men who can shoot are hard to find and come at a premium, so the Suns bet on Post who has stepped up for the Warriors when needed over his first two seasons.

29. Utah Jazz

The Timberwolves traded Rob Dillingham to the Bulls at the trade deadline | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Original pick: Isaiah Collier (Guard, USC)

Re-draft pick: Rob Dillingham (Guard, Kentucky)

Although Dillingham has had a rocky start to his career, I’m not ready to give up on him just yet. His quick twitch and scoring ability is his standout skill. Unfortunately, that hasn’t translated to the next level yet. He wasn’t given much opportunity in Minnesota before he was traded to Chicago. He was a bit better with the Bulls in increased minutes, but he’s not as efficient as he needs to be to become a 10-year NBA player. I’d still take a flier, though.

30. Boston Celtics

Original pick: Baylor Scheierman (Wing, Creighton)

Re-draft pick: Adem Bona (Center, UCLA)

The Celtics’ biggest question is their center spot and although Neemias Queta has been great, Bona could be the No. 2 and potentially even a starter depending on a positional battle. He’s grown with the 76ers after he was the No. 41 pick in the draft as a great shot blocker who can jump out of the gym. Somewhat of a similar player to Queta, Bona would give the Celtics some depth in their biggest positional hole.

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