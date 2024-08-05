Brooklyn Nets' Owner: 'Absolute Confidence' Sean Marks Can 'Draft His Way' Back to Top
Back in 2016, Brooklyn Nets' general manager Sean Marks was tasked with building up what at the time was the worst roster in the league. The team was void of draft picks, having leveraged their future for the Boston Celtics' trio of Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Jason Terry. That big three experience resulted in years of pain for Brooklyn who was forced to watch Boston draft future champions Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with the very picks they traded. Now eight years later, Marks will have to build the franchise from the ground up yet again.
In a report from Brian Lewis of the New York Post, one source claims owner Joe Tsai has "absolute confidence" in Marks' ability to produce a roster ready for contention. Now presenting a less enticing situation for big-time free agents, the process will have to be draft-focused.
“Sean’s track record there is very good: Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, Nic Claxton. [They took] Nic Claxton 31st in the draft. [Tsai] has every confidence in Sean,” the source told The Post.
While Allen and LeVert are no longer rostered, they still display Marks' obvious eye for talent in the back half of the first round.
“Over the past several years, the Nets have done two things exceptionally well: irritate their stars and hit on draft picks," Lewis wrote.
Brooklyn will likely now be given the opportunity to select in the top-five of the 2025 NBA Draft, marking their highest selection in well over a decade. If their late-round picks of the past are any indicator, Marks will be certain to make the right choice once the Nets are on the clock.
